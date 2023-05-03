Ransom note about Ana Walshe sent to detective early in investigation, court records show

The vague note was sent by e-mail to a detective at 5:18 a.m. on Jan. 7 from a Gmail account with the username “Richard Walker,” court records show, a few days after Ana Walshe was reported missing by her co-workers in Washington, D.C.

The contents of the note were included in a search warrant application, part of a trove of documents made public last week in the murder case against Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe.

Six days after Ana Walshe was last seen in her Cohassett home, a local police detective received an apparent ransom note demanding $127,000, court records show.

“We have the so named Ana walshe with us here ... we had a deal worth $127,000 ... she messed up ... we have her here with us and if she doesn’t pay the money ... then she’ll never be back, and we know that the police and the FBI are involved ... good luck finding us,” the note from the account “richardwalker9984″ stated.

The note did not provide instructions on how or when to respond to the demands. It was first reported by WBZ News.

Authorities have not said who they believe sent the ransom note.

Brian Walshe, 47, was indicted on murder charges in March for allegedly killing Ana Walshe, 39, at their home on New Year’s Day before dismembering her body and disposing of it. He was arraigned last week in Norfolk Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder, misleading police, and improper conveyance of a human body.

Brian told investigators that his wife left their home early on New Year’s Day to travel to Washington D.C., where she worked. Investigators found no evidence she had traveled to Washington D.C., and determined her phone was stationary from Dec. 31 until Jan. 2 at 3:14 a.m., when it turned off.

The unsealed court documents depict a troubled marriage and revealed new details about how Brian initially responded to investigators looking into his wife’s disappearance.

At Walshe’s arraignment last week, prosecutors said his marriage to Ana was unraveling and that he hired a private detective before she went missing because he suspected she was having an affair. Prosecutors also disclosed that he was the sole beneficiary of $2.7 million in life insurance that Ana had taken out.

Brian pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.