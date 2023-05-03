R.I. legislator peddling bill to regulate electric bicycles

“E-bikes are here to stay, and we need to create a framework for them,” Kislak said Wednesday. She said she hopes legislators try out e-bikes on Thursday because “I really believe we make better policy decisions when we experience what we are voting on.”

Kislak, a Providence Democrat, has introduced legislation to regulate the use of e-bikes on roads and bike paths. And the House Corporations Committee on Tuesday recommended passage of the bill, which would update state law to reflect modern electric bicycles and establish that they are to be considered bicycles, not motor vehicles, in the eyes of the law.

PROVIDENCE — Representative Rebecca Kislak and the Rhode Island Bicycle Coalition will host an electric bicycle demonstration for legislators at the State House on Thursday as they advocate for legislation that would treat e-bikes as bicycles, rather than motor vehicles.

But Kislak’s bill is facing resistance from state Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr., who argues that the legislation could create safety hazards on roads and bike paths.

“The traffic safety engineers at DOT have found that having electric bicycles sharing the same ‘rules of the road’ and be regulated similar to bicycles and pedestrians may create an unsafe environment for the other users of the roadways,” Alviti wrote in a letter to the House Corporations Committee.

“Also, allowing electric bicycles to enjoy the same roadways, etc., and in the same manner as bicycles would mean that electric bicycles would be allowed on our many bike paths,” Alviti wrote. “Presently, e-bikes are prohibited from our bike paths as they create a danger to the walking and bicycle riding public.”

Kislak questioned whether the Department of Transportation is in charge of bike paths, and she challenged Alviti’s safety argument.

“It’s puzzling opposition,” she said. “There are users of bike paths who are responsible, and there are those who act recklessly on both permitted and unpermitted vehicles. I have seen people reckless on pedal bicycles as well. We need to share public resources.”

People can pedal 20 mph without electric assistance, and it’s often hard to tell whether someone is on an e-bike or a traditional bicycle, Kislak said.

The Rhode Island Bicycle Coalition is urging passage of the bill, saying e-bikes should be regulated as bicycles.

“The addition of a battery does not change the basic nature of the vehicle because of the speed limitations called out in the definitions: 20 miles per hour in Classes 1 and 2, and 28 mph in Class 3,” coalition board chair Kathleen E. Gannon wrote. “These are bicycle speeds.”

The coalition noted that those are maximum speeds, not average speeds, and that e-bikes are often ridden at much lower speeds. “So, these are bicycles, pure and simple,” Gannon wrote.

The proposed legislation would bring Rhode Island in line with the industry and laws in 39 other states, the coalition said. “Further, many, many Rhode Islanders are already riding electrical bicycles, and sales continue to be brisk,” Gannon wrote. “Therefore, it is imperative to enact this bill and clarify their status right away.”

The House passed Kislak’s e-bike bill last year, but the legislation went nowhere in the Senate. This year, Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dawn Euer, a Newport Democrat, has introduced companion legislation, which has not yet received a hearing in her committee.

The bill would clarify that electric bicycles and people who use them aren’t subject to the laws that apply to motor vehicles, including registration, certificates of title, operators’ licenses, and financial responsibility.

The bill would reflect three classes of electric bikes: Class 1 would be bikes with an electric motor that provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that stop providing assistance when the bike reaches 20 miles per hour. Class 2 would be bikes with a throttle-actuated electric motor that stops providing assistance when the bike reaches 20 miles per hour. And Class 3 would be bikes with an electric motor that provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that stops providing assistance when the bike reaches 28 miles per hour.

The legislation would prohibit people from riding Class 3 electric bicycles in a bicycle lane or multi-use path faster than the the posted speed limit, or if there is no posted limit, no faster than 20 mph.

The legislation would require helmets for riders 15 years of age or younger for all three classes of electric bicycles, and for all riders of Class 3 bikes. Those younger than 16 would be prohibited from Class 3 electric bikes, unless they’re passengers. And the bill would require speedometers on all Class 3 electric bicycles.

To maintain uniformity throughout the state, the bill would prohibit cities and towns from imposing additional limits on electric bikes, except by regulating speed limits.

Thursday’s demonstration, set for 2 to 4 p.m. in the lower parking lot of the State House, will give lawmakers a chance ride e-bikes and talk to people who already ride them. Legend Bicycle, Trek, and Mission Electric Bike are providing the bicycles.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.