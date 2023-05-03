R.I. policy of excluding some from abortion coverage is unconscionable

It is not my — or anyone’s — place to judge the decisions my patients make. Most importantly, it is not the job of a politician to insert themselves into intimate and often difficult decisions about pregnancy, parenting, and abortion. My patients come from all walks of life. They are teenagers, college students, stay-at-home moms, teachers, judges, executives — the list goes on and on. Each of them is unique, and their needs are not only unique, but change over time. The same person who chooses to prevent pregnancy for one reason or another may later come to me with questions about trying to conceive and have a healthy pregnancy. A patient working with me to have their second child may talk with me a year or two later when they have an unplanned pregnancy and are not sure they can afford to add to their family. They all need support and they all need access to medical services. Unfortunately, our current insurance system is putting up harmful and unnecessary barriers to care.

As an OB-GYN physician, I have the unique privilege of caring for people in different stages of their lives. I counsel young patients about contraception and sexual safety and health. I perform Pap tests and keep track of important maintenance health screening tests. I am by their side for preconception counseling, childbirth, and after menopause. I offer evidence-based medical advice throughout their lives, and answer questions about their health. I also provide abortion counseling and services to patients who face an unintended pregnancy or a difficult complication during pregnancy.

Advertisement

When a person needs to end a pregnancy, they need to be able to get information about their options from a licensed, trained provider. When elected officials push policies to deny insurance coverage for abortion care, they make it unaffordable for many people to receive quality and equitable treatment. Policies that limit abortion access to patients with private insurance, like the one currently upheld in Rhode Island, are discriminatory and contribute to the growing gap in health equity. This may mean someone has to decide between paying their rent or paying for a necessary health procedure.

When making the choice to have an abortion, patients have done so in serious and thoughtful consultation with their loved ones and their health care provider. They likely did not consult their local legislator who knows nothing about their life, and often has limited expertise in the field of medicine. However, that same politician can be the reason they cannot access the abortion they need. As a physician and as a woman, this concerns me immensely.

Advertisement

For decades, our state policymakers have repeatedly allowed a policy to remain in place that withholds abortion coverage, except in cases of rape or incest, for everyone who qualifies for Medicaid — patients who, by definition, cannot afford to pay out-of-pocket for the procedure. This policy has a disproportionate impact on women of color. Studies show that nationally, women of color are overrepresented among those who use Medicaid benefits, and among those who seek abortions. It is not just the Medicaid program, however. Health coverage for abortion is currently denied to state employees in our state as well. That means our health professionals, college professors, and the employees who keep our state running cannot afford access to care when they need it.

Advertisement

Taking already complicated moments and making them harder by denying insurance coverage for medical care is unconscionable. This is why many medical professionals have banded together to demand abortion access for all our patients. We want to make sure our patients can make decisions based on what is best for them, and not have restrictive policies take away access to care.

I respect our elected officials, and I hope they will respect the expertise of medical professionals like myself. I strongly urge us to put the well-being of our neighbors and communities ahead of political agendas.

Dr. Ogechukwu F. Ezike is an obstetrician-gynecologist in Providence. She received her medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and specializes in obstetrics and gynecology as a resident physician at Women & Infants Hospital. She is a member of the board of directors for The Womxn Project, a statewide reproductive health, rights and justice organization leading efforts to secure the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act.