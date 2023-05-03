Severed beaver tail found nailed to ‘Beavers No Gnawing’ sign in Sterling, officials say

Sterling Animal Control is asking the public for information after a severed beaver tail was found nailed to a tree above a sign reading “Beavers No Gnawing” last week.

The tail was reported by a passerby Thursday afternoon near Stuart Pond, Sterling Animal Control Officer Kelly Jones said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Using the dashcam footage of a car parked nearby, officials determined that the tail was pinned between 1:30 p.m. on April 20 and 7:15 a.m. April 21, Jones said.