Severed beaver tail found nailed to ‘Beavers No Gnawing’ sign in Sterling, officials say

Sterling Animal Control is asking the public for information after a severed beaver tail was found nailed to a tree above a sign reading “Beavers No Gnawing” last week.
The tail was reported by a passerby Thursday afternoon near Stuart Pond, Sterling Animal Control Officer Kelly Jones said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Using the dashcam footage of a car parked nearby, officials determined that the tail was pinned between 1:30 p.m. on April 20 and 7:15 a.m. April 21, Jones said.
The rest of the beaver’s body has not been located, officials said. The sign above the tail has been on the tree for several years, according to Jones.
She encouraged anyone encountering issues with beaver damage to contact MassWildlife.
“Unfortunately we have no idea why they did this, or who did this,” Jones said. “Unless someone from the community comes forward with information, we may not know.”
