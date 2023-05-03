Skyline at Waterplace fighting eviction by city of Providence

The city filed a complaint in District Court on April 3 alleging that the company didn’t show evidence that it made the repairs that allowed them to avoid paying rent for 32 months — their third rent abatement. Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration is giving Skyline until Thursday to provide the documentation agreed upon in the lease. If Skyline’s owners do not comply, the city will seek to have them pay back the rent that was abated, totaling more than $270,000.

PROVIDENCE — The owners of Skyline of Waterplace LLC are countersuing the city of Providence to fight eviction from the venue at Waterplace Park.

The lawyer representing Skyline and Michael A. Mota, who until recently called himself Skyline’s CEO, didn’t address the city’s request for documentation in his answer and counterclaim filed in District Court on Monday.

Instead, lawyer Michael Lepizzera argued that the city had granted Skyline a fourth rent abatement last year — a six-month term to start in August 2022, just as the 32-month abatement ended — and therefore owed Skyline $54,134 in overpaid rent.

“While Skyline admits that the parties amended the lease agreement on several occasions, the lease was amended four times, not on three occasions as alleged by the city,” LePizzera wrote in his filing on Monday. He did not include evidence of a fourth amendment to the lease.

In emails to the Globe, Mota said he believed former Providence mayor Jorge O. Elorza had granted his request for a fourth rent abatement. “It was implied and the Mayor specifically called me,” he told the Globe in April.

But Lepizzera previously acknowledged in a letter to the city, which he also shared publicly, that a fourth abatement agreement had not been signed.

“I understand that the City may claim that the Fourth Amendment to Lease was not signed and therefore is invalid,” Lepizzera wrote on March 13. “My response is very simple. The only thing that is invalid here is with this purported legal position.”

When asked for a response to Lepizzera’s filing, Smiley’s communications director, Patricia Socarras, told the Globe on Tuesday: “The city never entered in a fourth lease amendment when it was requested by Skyline.”

Skyline had to fulfill the terms of the third abatement in order to get a fourth abatement, and the city is arguing that the company did not do so. The city reiterated in a court filing on Tuesday that it wanted to evict Skyline for breaching its lease.

“The City demands judgment for possession together with the rental value for the occupation from the present until entry of judgment, and any other relief that this Honorable Court may deem equitable and just,” read the filing by Assistant City Solicitor Jillian Barker and Associate City Solicitor Suzannah Skolnik. Among its answers, the city also pleaded the defense of the statute of frauds, which requires certain types of contracts to be in writing to be enforceable.

The city had also previously complained about late rent payments, fire code violations, unpaid taxes, failing to maintain liability insurance, and chronic complaints about trash, furniture, and kitchen equipment left outside, according to city records obtained by the Globe. Skyline was told in October 2021 that trash removal was the company’s responsibility, according to emails between Mota and city officials.

Lepizzera also accused the city of Providence of breaching the operative lease agreement, not providing means for Skyline to dispose trash, and failing to timely notify and specify in reasonable detail the nature of defaults committed by the company. He wrote that Skyline is seeking full compensatory damages.

Lepizzera did not respond to questions from the Globe on Tuesday.

The three-story building at the edge of Waterplace Park is owned by the state, but managed by the city Parks Department. It boasts a stunning view of the city’s skyline, and has been a popular venue for weddings, political fundraisers, and high-profile events.

In 2016, Mota, his father-in-law and contractor Joseph Ricci, Boston nightclub owner Louis Delpidio, and former city employee David Pontarelli became partners in Skyline at Waterplace LLC to rent the venue. Mota and Delpidio sold their part of the company to Ricci and Delpidio in 2018, though Mota continued to refer to himself as the CEO.

Skyline had been granted a series of rent abatements, according to emails and city documents obtained by the Globe. The largest was in late 2019, when Mota argued that the building was in serious disrepair and said that his company’s public adjuster estimated remediation work would cost $476,502.

The board of parks commissioners approved a 32-month abatement, provided that the owners of Skyline give the city “documentation of all improvements, maintenance, repairs, etc. made between December 1, 2019, through the end of the lease period.” Failure to provide the documentation would “result in the termination any further abatement,” according to the lease obtained by the Globe.

The 32-month abatement period had just begun when the pandemic hit. Mota then asked for an additional six-month rent abatement, because businesses were ordered by then-governor Gina Raimondo to close temporarily.

Under both Smiley’s and Elorza’s administrations, city officials have maintained that Skyline was never granted a fourth rent abatement. City records obtained by the Globe show that Mota’s requests were made but not granted. Mota, however, told the Globe in an email in April that he had an understanding with Elorza.

“We all – including the City acted as it was in place,” Mota told the Globe. “Six months, and they said nothing – wouldn’t they have sent a rent payment [invoice] during the first, second and third months?”

Mota also told the Globe that he has given the city documentation of the work that was done on the property. As proof, he offered the Globe a copy of the adjuster’s estimate from October 2018. Mota said the document had been given to the city.

“They made us take on the future maintenance of the building, and we saved them money as the abatement was less than the $550,000 that was needed to fix it,” Mota said in an email. “They did have the documents. They oversaw the construction.”

But the adjuster’s estimate is not the documentation that the city has been asking for.

“Please let this letter serve as a demand for documentation of any improvements, maintenance, repairs, etc. made between December 1, 2019 through today’s date,” Barker notified Mota and Ricci on April 3.

Skyline at Waterplace has until Thursday to comply.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.