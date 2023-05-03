Police arrest three 15-year-old boys on charges of stealing luxury car following series of thefts in Wellesley

A total of eight vehicles have been stolen from Wellesley residential areas in the past month, he said.

The vehicle, a 2015 BMW 535i, was reported missing Monday morning from Great Plain Avenue, police said. Needham and Wellesley officers apprehended the boys following the chase and a State Police K9 unit search, according to Wellesley Deputy Chief Scott Whittemore.

Wellesley police have arrested three 15-year-old boys on charges of stealing a luxury car with the keys in it after the vehicle was recovered in Needham Tuesday following a pursuit and a crash, authorities said. The stolen car case was the latest in a string of unlocked vehicle thefts in the town.

Advertisement

The 2015 BMW was one of three luxury vehicles reported stolen Monday morning in Wellesley, police said. A 2021 BMW X5 was taken from Rockridge Road, and a 2013 Lexus was stolen on Alba Road. The 2021 BMW was later recovered in Cambridge. All three vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside before the thefts, officials said.

Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, a police officer observed the 2015 BMW driving “at a very slow speed,” and learned it was stolen after running the plates, according to a statement from Wellesley police. Police pursued the vehicle into Needham at high speed before calling off the chase, the statement said.

The 2015 BMW later struck a curb and “began emitting a visible plume of smoke,” Whittemore said.

Police followed the smoke to the vehicle near Highland Avenue and Oakland Street, authorities said. An officer located three suspects in the area, who fled on foot, according to police.

One of the boys gave up the chase, officials said. The other two were located about 25 minutes later by a State Police K9 unit, hiding in a nearby backyard, police said. A key fob to the 2015 BMW was also recovered, authorities said.

Advertisement

The 15-year-olds, of Medford, Somerville, and Brockton, are each facing a receiving stolen property (car/auto) charge, according to Whittemore. They are expected to be arraigned in Dedham District Juvenile Court later in May, police said. It was not clear Wednesday if the boys have been connected to any additional vehicle thefts.

“We have not charged the juveniles with any other charges as of yet, however, the processing of recovered evidence is ongoing and continuing,” Whittemore said.

Two vehicles stolen out of Cambridge and Weston were also found in Wellesley Monday, a 2019 Mazda CX-9 and a Toyota Highlander. The cars were also left unlocked with the keys inside when they were taken, police said.

“Our investigation has determined that suspects are usually dropped off in a neighborhood during the late night/early morning hours, and walk from driveway to driveway checking car doors,” Whittemore told the Globe Saturday. “Those cars that are unlocked are rummaged through for any valuables, and if the keys are inside, the vehicle is usually taken.”

Last week, a Toyota SUV, a Nissan SUV, and a Land Rover were stolen from Wellesley driveways. The week prior, two vehicles went missing near Babson College. All of the vehicles have been recovered, other than the 2013 Lexus taken Monday, according to Whittemore.

The Town of Needham issued a warning to residents on Facebook following the boys’ arrests.

“Residents are advised to lock the doors to their vehicles and remove the keys, especially during overnight hours,” officials wrote. “These auto thefts are preventable if the keys are removed and the car locked.”

Advertisement





Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.