‘Access Hollywood’ video played at New York Trump trial

The 2005 video was played in Manhattan federal court, along with excerpts of Trump’s videotaped deposition. The videos were presented to jurors on the same day that onetime People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff testified Trump forcibly kissed her against her will while showing her around his Florida home for a 2005 article about the first anniversary of his marriage to Melania Trump.

Before the video was shown, Trump’s legal team said it would not call any witnesses in the case, raising the possibility that jurors could begin deliberations next week.

NEW YORK — The infamous “Access Hollywood” video in which Donald Trump bragged about grabbing women sexually without asking was played Wednesday for a jury considering columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims that he raped her two decades before he became president.

Trump lawyers unsuccessfully challenged the video, which was made public just weeks before the 2016 presidential election, and Stoynoff’s testimony before the start of the trial.

“The horrifying part to me was that I worried, because I didn’t say anything at the time, other women were hurt by him so I had to regret,” she said.

Stoynoff became emotional as soon as the subject was raised of her December 2005 trip to interview Trump and Melania at the Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., where she said Trump cornered her alone in a room and began kissing her after saying he wanted to show her a great room.

She grabbed a tissue as she began describing the encounter that she said lasted several minutes.

“I tried to push him away,” Stoynoff said. She said she did not recall anything she had said to prompt the attack, and she did not recall anything Trump said either.

“He came toward me again, and I tried to shove him again. He was kissing me and, you know, was against me,” she recalled.

She said she was “flustered and shocked” but unable to speak and did not scream. “No words came out of me.”

The encounter ended, Stoynoff said, when a butler entered the room and “he stopped doing what he was doing.”

Trump has denied that he ever tried to kiss Stoynoff.

Trump, who has denied ever knowing Carroll, has not attended the trial, and his lawyers say they will call no witnesses after lawyers for Carroll rest, which was expected to occur Thursday.

Trump lawyer Joseph Tacopina said Trump’s legal team decided not to put on a defense case after learning that health issues would prevent their expert witness, a psychiatrist, from testifying.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said closing arguments were likely to happen Monday, and the jury would get the case on Tuesday.

For 17 years, Carroll did not speak publicly about her Trump claims. But in a 2019 memoir, she described how a sometimes flirtatious chance encounter with Trump at the store in spring 1996 ended with violence when Trump cornered her in a dressing room after they challenged each other to try on a piece of lingerie.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

CNN to host Trump for town hall

Donald Trump has spent the better part of the past seven years badmouthing CNN, attacking its reporters as ‘’enemies of the people,” and calling its reporting ‘’fake news.’’ He once tried banning one of its journalists from the White House. He routinely mocks its eroding ratings.

Yet on Monday, CNN offered to put Trump on the air live for an hour in prime time — and Trump accepted.

Proving that bygones can be bygones, CNN lined up Trump for its first ‘’town hall’' telecast of the 2024 presidential campaign. The twice-impeached, once-indicted former president will take questions from Republican and independent voters in a CNN-produced event next Wednesday in New Hampshire, the state that will hold the first Republican primary next year.

The announcement drew expressions of surprise and shock, aimed at both CNN and Trump. Some critics of CNN took to social media to suggest a boycott of the network.

Norman Ornstein, a political scholar, put it this way: CNN’s invitation to Trump ‘’legitimizes a man under indictment, currently on trial, with more indictments to come, who incited a violent insurrection against the country and its constitution and democracy.’’

For Trump, he said, the invitation is ‘’a godsend — a network he hates bowing down to him and giving him attention and airtime.’’

CNN says it’s just doing what it has always done during presidential election cycles.

‘’CNN goes all in on covering the presidential campaign and a key piece of that is town halls with the candidates,’’ said David Chalian, the network’s political director, in an interview. The format ‘’helps inform voters about their choices.’’

WASHINGTON POST

Prosecutors near decision on Hunter Biden charges

Prosecutors are nearing a decision on whether to charge President Biden’s son Hunter with tax- and gun-related violations, according to people familiar with the matter, the culmination of a four-year investigation that Republicans have sought to portray as evidence the Biden family is corrupt.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys met at Justice Department headquarters in downtown Washington last week to discuss the case with US Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. Typically, that sort of meeting — in which defense lawyers urge prosecutors not to seek an indictment of their client, or to seek reduced charges — comes toward the end of an investigation.

The people familiar with the matter said Weiss is nearing the end of his decision-making process, although they offered no specific timetable. They cautioned that the probe has taken longer than some officials thought it would, frustrating some law enforcement officials, and conceivably could slow down again before a decision has been reached.

Any decision could have a significant impact on President Biden, who just launched his reelection campaign, bringing national attention to a sensitive topic that aides often struggle to broach with the president. Republicans seeking to win back the White House have sought to tie Hunter Biden’s legal woes directly to his father.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has told Congress that the department’s decisions in the case would not be politicized and has said that he has granted Weiss, a holdover from the Trump administration, complete authority to run the investigation.

WASHINGTON POST

Former FBI agent charged over Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors have charged a former FBI agent with illegally entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and said he had called police officers Nazis as he encouraged a mob of Trump loyalists to kill them.

The former agent, Jared L. Wise, was arrested Monday and faces four misdemeanor counts, including disrupting the orderly conduct of government and trespassing, after agents received a tip in January 2022 that he had been inside the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint.

Wise, 50, told the police they were like the Gestapo, Nazi Germany’s feared secret police, the complaint said. When violence erupted, he shouted in the direction of rioters attacking the law enforcement officers, “Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!”

Wise raised his arms in celebration after breaching the Capitol in a face mask, and he escaped through a window, the complaint added.

Over the past two years, scores of rioters with military experience have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack. But Wise is the rare former federal agent to have been charged.

NEW YORK TIMES

Fla. bills to restrict press protections shelved

Legislation that would have sharply curbed press protections in Florida has stalled in the state’s Legislature and won’t face a vote this year — a rare example of forces on the right thwarting a piece of Governor Ron DeSantis’ agenda.

The bills, introduced in February, proposed sweeping changes to laws that shield media outlets from liability in defamation cases and sought to make it easier for private citizens to file libel suits. DeSantis has been outspoken in advocating for laws he says would “hold these big media companies accountable.”

But DeSantis, a Republican typically known for having his finger on the pulse of the right, appears to have misjudged the issue. In addition to opposition from news outlets and free-speech groups, the legislation faced a wave of resistance from his allies, including right-wing media outlets, Christian organizations, and business groups. They argued that the legislation would harm all news media, including conservative outlets, and lead to an increase in frivolous and costly lawsuits.

NEW YORK TIMES