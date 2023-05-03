Central Florida shooting leaves 4 dead, including 1 child

The four - a woman and her three children, two of them adult and one juvenile - were found by authorities who responded to a medical call at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, Lake Wales police said in a news release. Reports said the shooting took place at the Sunrise Park apartments complex. Authorities are looking for Al Stenson, a 38-year-old male, who may live at the apartment, the release said.

Four people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Lake Wales, Fla., police said.

Police officials did not immediately respond to questions about why they were looking for him, or whether he is a suspect.

Lake Wales is a town of about 17,000 people in central Florida, 55 miles east of Tampa.