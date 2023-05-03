Central Florida shooting leaves 4 dead, including 1 child

Four people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Lake Wales, Fla., police said.
The four - a woman and her three children, two of them adult and one juvenile - were found by authorities who responded to a medical call at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, Lake Wales police said in a news release. Reports said the shooting took place at the Sunrise Park apartments complex. Authorities are looking for Al Stenson, a 38-year-old male, who may live at the apartment, the release said.
Police officials did not immediately respond to questions about why they were looking for him, or whether he is a suspect.
Lake Wales is a town of about 17,000 people in central Florida, 55 miles east of Tampa.