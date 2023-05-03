Fed hikes interest rates again despite concerns of a looming recession

The rate now is in line with the most recent Fed projections for its level at the end of this year and analysts expect officials to pause the hikes to see how the tighter credit conditions affect an economy being buffeted by strong headwinds.

The quarter percentage point increase was the 10th straight by the Fed’s monetary policy committee and lifted the central bank’s benchmark rate to a range between 5 percent and 5.25 percent, the highest since 2007. And it could stay there for a while.

Despite slowing economic growth, another bank failure and a debt limit showdown, Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday hiked a key interest rate for the third time this year as they prioritized their continued fight against still-high inflation over fears that higher borrowing costs will push the nation into a recession.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Fed said it was would “closely monitor” incoming economic data and take into account the lag in the effects of interest rate hikes in “determining” whether additional increases are necessary. That wording was softer than in its last statement in March, when the Fed said it anticipated additional hikes might be appropriate.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

The rate was near zero in March 2022 when Fed officials began aggressively hiking it to fight fast-rising prices amid criticism they had been slow to confront an inflation problem they initially dismissed as only a temporary reaction to reopening the economy after pandemic shutdowns. The consumer price index hit a 9.1 percent annual rate last June, the highest in more than four decades.

Banks use the Fed interest rate to set borrowing costs for consumer and business loans. Higher interest rates have led to reduced consumer demand, helping lower inflation in recent months. The consumer price index was down to a 5 percent annual rate in March and the Fed’s preferred inflation metric was a bit lower at 4.6 percent, although still more than double the central bank’s target of 2 percent a year.

Advertisement

Rising interest rates also have hit the economy more broadly. Since Fed officials last met in March, the government reported that US economic growth slowed significantly in the first quarter of the year. The nation’s total output, known as gross domestic product, grew at a weak 1.1 percent annual rate from January through March, down from 2.6 percent in the previous quarter.

A recession is generally when the economy contracts for two consecutive quarters, although there are other factors in making an official recession declaration. Many economists expect the US to fall into a recession this year.

Job growth also has been slowing in recent months, although it has remained solid and the unemployment rate was an historically low 3.5 percent in March. The Labor Department will release the April jobs data on Friday. A key report on private-sector employment from payroll processing firm ADP on Wednesday showed strong growth last month, with 296,000 jobs added.

On top of that, recent regional bank failures—including the collapse and sale of First Republic Bank over the weekend—have roiled financial markets and caused lenders to be more cautious. More market turmoil could be coming. The White House and congressional Republicans remain at a stalemate over raising the nation’s debt limit as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned this week that a first-ever government default is possible as soon as June 1 if the limit is not raised.

Advertisement

“Everything the Fed looks at, to me, is saying loudly, stop” raising interest rates, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, an economics research and consulting firm. “Inflation is moderating. The economy is slowing. We’ve got a banking crisis that required a full government backstop to quell...and now you have the debt limit thrown in the mix.”

Those swirling economic risks led Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, and nine other progressive lawmakers, to write to Powell on Monday urging the Fed not to hike the rate at this week’s meeting.

“While the labor market has remained resilient to the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes and inflation is down from its peak last year, recent turmoil in the banking system following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the lagging impacts of the Fed’s earlier rate hikes leave our economy even more vulnerable to an overreaction by the Fed,” they wrote.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.