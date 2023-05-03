Protestors arrested at DeSantis’ Florida Capitol office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — About a dozen people were arrested Wednesday night while protesting in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida Capitol Office, officials said.

The 14 arrested were charged with misdemeanor trespass and were booked into the Leon County Jail, Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“Once the building closes, unless you have an office in the Capitol, you’re not allowed to be here,” Plessinger said, citing Department of Management Services policy.