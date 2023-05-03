RSV vaccine approved for older adults

The FDA estimates that RSV is associated with 6,000 to 10,000 deaths each year in adults 65 and older and at least 60,000 hospitalizations in that age group. It is a leading killer of children worldwide.

The vaccine, to be sold as Arexvy, appears to be the first in the world approved for sale to protect older adults from RSV, a potentially fatal respiratory illness.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved GSK’s vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for adults who are 60 and older, the company said.

Last winter, RSV contributed to the “tripledemic” also involving flu and COVID cases that swamped children’s hospitals and some ICU wards.

Announcing the approval, Dr. Peter Marks, the agency’s vaccine division chief, said: “Older adults, in particular those with underlying health conditions, such as heart or lung disease or weakened immune systems, are at high risk for severe disease caused by RSV.”

On March 1, an FDA advisory panel reviewed data from trials for two RSV vaccines aimed at older adults, one from GSK and one from Pfizer. The panel recommended that the agency approve both.

The GSK vaccine was nearly 83 percent effective in preventing lower respiratory tract illness in adults 60 and older in a study of about 25,000 patients, according to data published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The virus can lead to pneumonia, which is far more worrisome for the elderly.

Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for older adults is also expected to receive FDA approval this month. In a large study of that shot, it was found to be nearly 67 percent effective in preventing RSV-related illness.

The Pfizer and GSK vaccines were even more effective in treating older and sicker patients.

The advisers did learn of some rare side effects from the vaccine trials. In the days after the shots were given, two recipients of the Pfizer vaccine and one recipient of the GSK shot developed cases of Guillain-Barré, a condition where the immune system attacks the nervous system, according to data given to the FDA panel.

Once the shots become available to the public, the agency said it would require GSK to monitor the incidence of Guillain-Barré and another rare condition that was possibly related to the shot.

Moderna is also developing a vaccine for RSV in older adults and said it expected authorization in the first half of this year. A trial of 37,000 older adults showed 82 percent efficacy of the shot, the company said, with “no safety concerns identified,” though analyses were continuing.

AstraZeneca and Sanofi are seeking FDA approval of a monoclonal antibody treatment meant to protect infants and toddlers up to 2 years old from RSV infections. Findings from a major study showed the therapy reduced confirmed illnesses by 75 percent after one shot, according to AstraZeneca.

Pfizer is seeking a separate approval for an RSV vaccine given in the later stages of pregnancy to protect young infants.

It will still be months before the adult vaccine is publicly available in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to follow the FDA’s approval, most likely issuing its recommendation in June.

GSK said its vaccine would then be available in the fall at US pharmacies, clinics, and other health care settings.

GSK executives have said that supplies of the vaccine, which is manufactured mainly at a plant in Belgium, should be readily available. For Medicare patients with Part D drug coverage, there would be no out-of-pocket expense, Alison Hunt, a GSK spokeswoman, said. But the company has not released a price, although insurers typically cover much of the cost of many vaccines.

Advertisement

Last week, the European Medicines Agency recommended approval of GSK’s vaccine for adults 60 and older. The company said it hoped the shots would also be approved later for use in Japan and China.