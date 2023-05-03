MIT and Harvard researchers say they’ve observed for the first time a star swallowing a planet

For the first time, scientists have observed a star swallowing a planet, a preview of what will happen to the Earth 5 billion years from now, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said Wednesday.

The discovery was made by scientists from MIT, Harvard University, the California Institute of Technology, and other institutions. The research was described in a study in the journal Nature.

“For decades, we’ve been able to see the before and after,” lead author Kishalay De, a postdoctoral student in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, said in a statement from MIT. “Before, when the planets are still orbiting very close to their star, and after, when a planet has already been engulfed and the star is giant. What we were missing was catching the star in the act, where you have a planet undergoing this fate in real time. That’s what makes this discovery really exciting.”