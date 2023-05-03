MIT and Harvard researchers say they’ve observed for the first time a star swallowing a planet

For the first time, scientists have observed a star swallowing a planet, a preview of what will happen to the Earth 5 billion years from now, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said Wednesday.
The discovery was made by scientists from MIT, Harvard University, the California Institute of Technology, and other institutions. The research was described in a study in the journal Nature.
“For decades, we’ve been able to see the before and after,” lead author Kishalay De, a postdoctoral student in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, said in a statement from MIT. “Before, when the planets are still orbiting very close to their star, and after, when a planet has already been engulfed and the star is giant. What we were missing was catching the star in the act, where you have a planet undergoing this fate in real time. That’s what makes this discovery really exciting.”
As a star nears the end of its life, it expands, swallowing any matter — including planets — in its vicinity, MIT said.
That’s what scientists believe happened in our galaxy to the star ZTF SLRN-2020, near the constellation Aquila about 12,000 light-years away, MIT said. A hot, Jupiter-sized world spiraled closer and was dragged into a dying star’s ballooning atmosphere and into its core.
A similar thing is expected to happen to the Earth in another 5 billion years, when the sun is expected to burn up the solar system’s inner planets, MIT said.
“We are seeing the future of the Earth,” De said.
The discovery came after scientists scrutinized “a short-lived optical outburst in the Galactic disk accompanied by bright and long-lived infrared emission,” the study’s abstract said.
MIT said the discovery was made possible by observations from Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in California, the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, and NASA’s infrared space telescope, NEOWISE.
Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.