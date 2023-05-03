Introducing ¡Mira!: A bilingual Latinx newsletter from Globe Opinion columnist Marcela García

This is Marcela García and I’m excited to announce the launch of The Boston Globe’s first newsletter that will be written in both English and Spanish.

¡Mira! will be my once-a-week take on politics, policy, people — and pets! Sometimes I’ll focus on a Boston that often isn’t seen or written about in local media; other times I’ll write on national or international topics. But I will always bring the sensibility of a Latina, an immigrant, a proud Bostonian and Mexican American, and a TikTok “dogfluencer” (yes, that’s a thing!). My goal is to help readers understand and frame the world a little bit better.

It’s no secret that Boston is a majority-minority city where 1 in 5 Bostonians is Latinx. Without question, the Hispanic community has become a meaningful part of the fabric of the city. Similarly, Latinos account for 19 percent of the US population, or 62 million people. That makes us the second-largest racial or ethnic group. And yet, there aren’t enough quality information sources to meet the demands and needs of the Latino population and the immigrant community at large.

About me: I grew up in Mexico and I have been at the Globe for nearly a decade as an editorial writer and member of the editorial board. For the past two years I have written a twice-weekly column. Prior to joining the Globe, I was the editor of El Planeta, a Spanish-language newspaper in Massachusetts. As a Globe Opinion columnist, I have covered issues near and far: from the tragic disappearance of an immigrant to the challenges in the Boston Public Schools to troubling changes in Central America that are having an impact here.

With ¡Mira!, you can expect a more personal and offbeat perspective on Boston and beyond, with newsy commentary, interviews, social media tidbits, recommendations, and a passionate focus on canines and other pets, all through the eyes of someone who’s both a Boston insider and outsider. There will also be a lot of room for give-and-take with readers, so I hope you join us on this new endeavor.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.