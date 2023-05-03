Fixing the T means communicating honestly about it

After a heavy utility box broke free from a column at the Red Line’s Harvard Station on Monday, plunged to the platform, and hit a commuter, Phillip Eng, the new general manager of the MBTA, called the incident a “stark reminder of the challenge at hand.”

Confronting each of those problems is critical — but it’s not Eng’s toughest challenge. That would be restoring faith in the T, which means getting the riding public to believe he knows and cares enough about their daily experience to acknowledge the truth about it and has the backing of state leaders to fix it. Years of misinformation, disinformation, and contempt for the riding public conveyed via a haughty communications operation have taken their toll on the T’s credibility — and with that, on T ridership.

Just look at Boston’s clogged highways and downtown streets. People who can drive into the city and afford to pay for parking are doing just that. While some of the downward trajectory in T ridership can be attributed to the continued embrace of remote work, some of it is due to genuine disgust with the product and skepticism that it can ever improve. If that continues, public transit will be left to students, service workers, and anyone else who either has no alternative or is simply a glutton for the kind of punishment a T commute regularly dishes out.

Video shows ceiling panel nearly hit person at Harvard MBTA stop Share Video shows ceiling panel nearly hit passenger at Harvard MBTA stop. (Video courtesy of MBTA)

No ceiling tile or utility box has fallen on my head, and no train door has shut on my arm. As a regular Orange Line rider, the inconveniences I encounter fall into the frustrating category. Knowing there will likely be a 19-minute wait for the next train, I run as fast as possible to board any train that’s waiting at Oak Grove — a practice that recently ended with a dramatic and embarrassing flop on the platform. I’m lucky my job doesn’t require me to punch a time clock. But what about workers who have to show up for a shift? At least the wait time is now displayed.

Much of the everyday aggravation of T ridership involves a lack of solid information about the commute. Last week at Haymarket Station, the train shut down, the lights went off, and a garbled voice over the sound system announced something was happening — but no one could quite make out what it was. Eventually, the words “unauthorized person on the tracks” could be heard, which is, of course, an excellent reason to stop a train. There would have been less muttering if we had known that from the start. When service resumed, the driver did apologize for the delay, which was a nice touch.

That’s just one, tiny example of the T’s longstanding communication problems. More transparency is needed at every level, and more empathy wouldn’t hurt either. Providing both is a big part of the seismic cultural shift that needs to happen and which Eng will hopefully lead. So far, he’s saying the right things and seems to be committed to a more open dialogue about the serious issues facing the T.

But he has to change an entrenched and arrogant transit operation, one that for the past eight years reflected the attitude of former governor Charlie Baker. Remember, Baker equated getting on a train with being a “virtue signaler” rather than seeing it as a way to understand what it’s like to get to work when state troopers aren’t driving you there. Governor Maura Healey has pledged to make the T a priority and has taken some important steps to back that up. For example, she appointed three new members to the MBTA Board of Directors, and named Tom Glynn, a former MBTA general manager and CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority, as the chair. She also hired Patrick Lavin, a seasoned transportation executive, to take over the new post of MassDOT chief safety officer.

Yet one sentence in a Globe story on the latest mishap involving the fallen utility box gave me chills. It stated that Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for Healey, “referred questions to the MBTA.” In recent years, the T communications office has been a place where questions either go to die or are responded to at a pace so languid that it makes the slow zone on the Orange Line seem zippy. When the answers finally arrived via e-mail, they were often carefully parsed to avoid full disclosure of the truth.

When it comes to restoring faith in the T, changing that style of communication is a big part of the challenge Eng faces.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.