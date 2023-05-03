The rush for Supreme Court scoops comes with a consequence: undermining ethics reform efforts

The journalistic dam broke after last year’s leak in Politico of the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and the subsequent bombshell report from that news organization about “ Operation Higher Court ,” an extensive influence campaign by religious right advocates to socialize privately with justices in order to bend their ears about conservative positions on issues like abortion. One of the justices who broke bread regularly with the advocates, Justice Samuel Alito, authored the court’s opinion striking down the constitutional right to an abortion.

For that, the media bear some blame. The recent flurry of headlines spurred by news organizations’ hunt to score the latest scoop about the court and how justices operate behind the scenes has put a bounty on even relatively benign actions by the justices. The result, however inadvertent, has been to eclipse serious ethical breaches that undermine the court’s legitimacy in a way that makes needed reform harder.

The Supreme Court clearly has an ethics problem. But the exact extent of that problem seems to be getting less clear by the day.

Since then, other newsworthy reports have highlighted the problem of the Supreme Court’s lack of ethical oversight. One of the biggest was the ProPublica account of conservative billionaire Harlan Crow befriending Justice Clarence Thomas and taking him and his wife on lavish vacations around the globe for decades, complete with private jet travel, yachting excursions, and extravagant lodging.

A subsequent ProPublica story that Thomas failed to disclose the sale of property to Crow, including a house in which Thomas’s mother continued to live, and a Bloomberg News report that, contrary to Thomas’s original statement, Crow did have business before the court also raised serious ethics concerns. That’s underscored by the fact that the Judicial Conference later clarified that financial disclosures the justices are bound to provide must include transportation and lodging, and Thomas reportedly will amend his filings to include them.

But the ensuing spate of Supreme Court-related news splashes — even those that are factual and carefully reported — have served to muddy the ethical waters.

One involved an allegation that Jane Roberts, the wife of Chief Justice John Roberts, created a conflict with her work as a recruiter for top-tier law firms, even though the Judicial Conference issued an advisory opinion that such work in itself creates no such breach. The actions of spouses are certainly not immune from scrutiny, such as Ginni Thomas’s efforts to encourage state lawmakers in Arizona to overturn 2020 presidential election results — and Justice Thomas’s subsequent refusal to recuse from a case involving the election result. But spouses, including Jane Roberts, do have the right to make a living. Yet, the episode found prominent placement in The New York Times and other publications, making a false equivalence with Ginni Thomas’s actions inevitable.

The sale of property owned in part by Justice Neil Gorsuch to the head of a law firm with a Supreme Court practice — even though there is no evidence Gorsuch knew who the buyer was, much less was influenced by the purchase — also captured headlines in Politico.

Those carefully considering the context of those cases should be able to tell which ones are worth much ado.

“If you don’t get that private planes and yachts and free trips from an influential conservative donor is a big deal and separate from everything else, I don’t know what to tell you,” Gabe Roth, executive director of judicial reform advocacy organization Fix the Court, told me.

But because the court has been so siloed and misunderstood by the public for so long — a reclusiveness largely of its own making — the differences may not stand out.

“I think that one of the problems we’ve been having today is that so many of these issues get dug up by investigative journalists and splashed across the news in ways that does damage to the court,” Amanda Frost, a University of Virginia law professor whose focus includes judicial ethics, said at a Senate hearing Tuesday. “If they had a more systematic way of approaching these problems, we could avoid this.”

That more systematic way is clear: Hold the Supreme Court to the same, enforceable ethical rules that other federal judges are bound by. News organizations, while providing a crucial public service of shining a light on wrongdoing and corruption, are not the final arbiters of what constitutes a Supreme Court ethical breach. The problem is, unlike all other branches of government, the Supreme Court has no such body. Congress needs to change that, not only to protect the institution of the court, but also to boost the public’s understanding of how it should and shouldn’t work.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.