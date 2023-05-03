Hospice serves so much more than just one’s final moments

My family has had three experiences with hospice, all positive, over 20 years.

Many thanks to Joan Wickersham for her April 28 column “A better understanding of hospice.” Hospice is often misunderstood and feared in this country. Consequently, too few people take expeditious advantage of hospice services, which can include nursing, home-care aides, palliative care, emotional and religious counseling, and even music therapy and can be provided over an extended period.

First, my sister left Boston when she decided she was done with cancer treatments, returned to Alaska, and died at home on her own terms with the aid of hospice.

Then, after my initial “But she’s not dying!” shock, I enrolled my mother in hospice on the advice of her gerontologist. Avoiding the whole hospital-rehab treadmill described in Wickersham’s column made my mother’s last few years much more comfortable, plus hospice personnel provided me with essential support.

Finally, hospice services eased the physical and emotional pain of my husband’s last 18 months living with ALS and provided emotional support for the whole family.

Engaging hospice care is not giving up. It empowers a patient to take back control, which, as Wickersham illustrates, can include dying at home, surrounded by family, friends, and fond memories.

Dana A. Cooperson

Arlington





The key is to listen to what patients are asking for

Joan Wickersham wrote in her recent column about gaining a better understanding of hospice care. What I found most interesting was that her mother-in-law had an opinion of where she wanted to be and was sort of trying to tell her family what she wanted, and they did not listen.

Everyone should have the conversation: What do I want if something life-altering happens (while I am young) and how do I want to die (when I am old)? In my 60s and in good health, I want every heroic effort made. But at 85 or 95, maybe I’ll be ready to leave the hospital and, as Wickersham’s mother requested, “die at home.”

My dad got sick in his late 70s. When he was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer, he and my mom seemed comfortable with hospice. They had watched my grandmother suffer for several years and had spoken about the end of life as their kids were just beginning theirs. Eleven years later, when my brother, in his 50s, was facing his mortality, he really hadn’t discussed what he wanted. But he made our sister his health care proxy and trusted her to do the right thing. Given all the options, she chose to allow him a peaceful end rather than a tortured life. We called hospice, but he died before they could be of any assistance (less than 24 hours later).

After my brother died, my mom and I had a talk, and she said that when it was time — and not, as she put it, if she had a hangnail — she wanted a peaceful death in her own bed. We had called hospice then as well, for the supports, but they really had not much engagement. Still, if we needed them, they were there.

What I’ve learned is that we all need to make sure that those closest to us know what we value as a good life and how we want to spend our final days (if possible), and we need to listen when our loved ones are talking.

Dave Pill

Pittsfield





Cuts in Medicare have dealt a blow to nonprofit providers

Joan Wickersham highlighted the exceptional services that hospice can offer. But her column should have come with a stark warning: Costs are increasing, access is decreasing, and Congress is ignoring the problem.

As a registered nurse, I find it disappointing that some have turned hospice care into a for profit-hustle. As chief executive of a nonprofit service provider, I am concerned that after years of underpayment, a new round of irresponsible Medicare cuts leaves many independent, non­profit home care and hospice agencies facing a knockout blow.

Half of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage, a government-funded private insurance option. Medicare Advantage insurers are free to set significantly lower provider reimbursement rates. For many small, independent nonprofits that aren’t equipped to negotiate with them, rates are significantly lower than for-profits.

Post-pandemic, where two-thirds of states reported permanent closures of home community-based service providers, hospice and home health care continues to face increasing financial pressure. Inevitable closures will cause further consolidation. This will affect patient access, quality of care, and resources and force patients into emergency rooms and hospitals, further increasing overall costs and putting additional stress on the system.

Renee McInnes

Chief executive officer

NVNA and Hospice

Norwell

The writer also serves on the board of directors for both the Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts and the Visiting Nurse Association of New England.