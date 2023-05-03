In facing personal challenges, Rabbi Kushner leaves a lasting legacy

My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Rabbi Harold Kushner, a truly wonderful, erudite man whom we had met on several occasions (“Rabbi’s book on loss helped launch genre,” Metro, April 30). He encountered serious challenges in his own life and faced them with determination and will, especially by writing his book “When Bad Things Happen to Good People” after the death of his son, Aaron. He personified all that is the very best in a rabbi, leader, teacher, and humanitarian, and his unique work and legacy will live on.

Mel B. Yoken