fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

In facing personal challenges, Rabbi Kushner leaves a lasting legacy

Updated May 3, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Rabbi Harold Kushner, pictured at Temple Israel in Natick in April 2007, died Friday at 88. He wrote his bestseller "When Bad Things Happen to Good People" after his son, Aaron, died at 14 of progeria.Polo, Bill Globe Staff

My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Rabbi Harold Kushner, a truly wonderful, erudite man whom we had met on several occasions (“Rabbi’s book on loss helped launch genre,” Metro, April 30). He encountered serious challenges in his own life and faced them with determination and will, especially by writing his book “When Bad Things Happen to Good People” after the death of his son, Aaron. He personified all that is the very best in a rabbi, leader, teacher, and humanitarian, and his unique work and legacy will live on.

Mel B. Yoken

Advertisement

New Bedford

Globe Opinion