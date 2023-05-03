Ahead of the Patriots playing in Munich, NFL touts economic impact of inaugural Germany game

MUNICH — The NFL’s inaugural regular-season game in Germany created an economic impact of $77.6 million for host city Munich, the league said Wednesday.
The Buccaneers beat the Seahawks last November at a sold out Allianz Arena, and this coming season two regular-season games will be held in Germany.
The Patriots and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs both will play in Germany in 2023 — with their respective opponents not yet announced. A second Germany game was added for the upcoming season, given the success in Munich in addition to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City being unavailable because of renovations.
The economic figures highlighted the release of the league's "Munich Game Impact Assessment” report.
“The economic and social impact generated from our first regular-season game is impressive and underlines the positive contribution the game had on the city of Munich and beyond, and we look ahead to playing future games in the country in the coming years,” Alexander Steinforth, the NFL’s general manager for Germany, said in the league’s statement.
The league’s initial agreement was an annual game in Germany for four years. Munich and Frankfurt will each host twice.
The NFL has been staging games in London since 2007, but Germany has surpassed Britain as the NFL’s largest market in Europe.