Ahead of the Patriots playing in Munich, NFL touts economic impact of inaugural Germany game

MUNICH — The NFL’s inaugural regular-season game in Germany created an economic impact of $77.6 million for host city Munich, the league said Wednesday.

The Buccaneers beat the Seahawks last November at a sold out Allianz Arena, and this coming season two regular-season games will be held in Germany.

The Patriots and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs both will play in Germany in 2023 — with their respective opponents not yet announced. A second Germany game was added for the upcoming season, given the success in Munich in addition to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City being unavailable because of renovations.