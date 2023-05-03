Ava Venturelli does damage for No. 1 Taunton softball against No. 2 King Philip in a marquee matchup of Hockomock League unbeatens

“She is very level-headed,” said Taunton first-year coach Michelle Raposo said of Venturelli. “When she gets up to bat, she’s thinking, ‘Yes, yes, yes. This is my pitch.’”

In her first two at-bats against No. 2 King Philip, the Taunton senior center fielder knocked two pitches out of the ballpark at Jack Tripp Field, launching the top-ranked Tigers to a 3-1 win over their Hockomock League foes. Venturelli went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and accounted for all of Taunton’s runs.

The first head-to-head matchup of Hockomock League unbeatens — and top two teams in the Globe Top 20 — was intense from beginning to end.

Taunton (10-0) took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, scoring two when Venturelli, a Louisville commit, belted a two-run homer that scored Bella Bourque from second base. In the third inning, Venturelli drilled another homer, sending a a pitch flying over the fence in center field for a solo shot that expanded Taunton’s lead to 3-0.

Taunton junior lefthander Sam Lincoln, a Texas Tech commit, kept King Philip at bay by preventing the Warriors from advancing past first base through the first six innings of her complete-game effort. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Despite a valiant effort, the Warriors (10-1) struggled to solve Taunton’s Sam Lincoln, a junior lefthander who is committed to Texas Tech. Lincoln kept King Philip at bay, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while ringing up nine strikeouts. The Warriors were unable to advance a runner past first base against Lincoln until the seventh inning when center fielder Ava Kelley reached on a single and went to third on a double by left fielder Char Raymond.

Lincoln got into a jam when she issued a walk to the next batter, first baseman Taylor Regan, that loaded the bases for the Warriors. Catcher Maddie Paschke grounded out to first base, which enabled Kelley to score from third base. It put the Warriors on the board for the first time in the game and gave King Philip a late surge of hope.

But Lincoln put an end to the Warriors’ momentum, striking out the next batter, Ava Lanza, holding King Philip, which entered the game averaging a gaudy 13.4 runs a game, to one run. Lincoln and the Tigers kept intact their impressive feat of allowing no more than two runs in every game this season, including three shutouts.

Taunton's Ava Venturelli celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in her first at-bat for the top-ranked Tigers (10-0) in a 3-1 victory over No. 2 King Philip (10-1). Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

King Philip was led at the circle by freshman pitcher McCoy Walsh, who recorded 10 strikeouts in a complete-game effort. In holding the Tigers — who have outscored their first 10 opponents by a combined margin of 132-10 — to just three runs, Taunton’s second-fewest this season, King Philip proved to be the most difficult test the reigning D1 champions have seen yet.

“Today was really good for us. We needed a more equal matchup for a game,” Raposo said. “KP’s scrappy — they’re never going to give up . . . We need to be constantly on our top game, and if we weren’t, we knew they were going to optimize . . . It’s a good segue into the next half of our season.”

