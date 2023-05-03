On boys’ lacrosse teams such as Westwood and Needham, the long sticks aren’t just for defense anymore

The Westwood senior has been pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a long-stick midfielder in modern lacrosse and upending the narrative that LSMs can’t be the same kind of offensive threat as short sticks. Varnerin, a Boston University commit, amassed 28 points (17 goals, 11 assists) during his junior season, and has 10 goals this year during a 6-3 start for Westwood, raising his career total to 39 goals in three years.

Lacrosse teams are allowed to use four long poles at any time, but that option is rarely utilized on the offensive end. Players like Donald Varnerin are exceptions.

“He baits people into doing things they don’t want to do, and creates unsettled opportunities for us,” said Westwood coach Todd Zahurak. “He’s a shooter. He moves the goalie and shoots to spots with purpose.”

Typically, teams will use three players with long poles as designated defenders, with an LSM functioning as an extra defender who can transition between the offensive and defensive ends. Coaches might call for an extra pole when their team is shorthanded, but using an extra pole on man-up scenarios is rarely seen.

At Needham, some dynamic long-pole players also are breaking the mold. Juniors Jimmy Kenney (6 goals, 5 assists), Jack Curran (5 goals 4 assists), and Jack Wajda (4 goals, 2 assists) are often involved in Needham’s standard offense and man-up packages.

“They are all hunters and ambush guys,” said Needham coach Dave Wainwright. “We trust them with everything. All three of them have scored multiple goals. We don’t want our best players off the field.”

So where do the offensive opportunities come from for LSMs? The common answer from players and coaches was “chaos.”

“The best part of [Varnerin’s] game is between the boxes,” said Zahurak. “He wreaks havoc everywhere.”

Varnerin loves the freedom that the LSM position allows. With a combination of size and quickness, he can catch people in the open field to jar the ball loose or swat down passes to create transition opportunities.

Varnerin’s stick skills enable him to stay on the field in six-on-six situations, and he has the potential to trap an offensive midfielder in the defensive end. Dodging as a short stick is difficult, but dodging as a long pole is nearly unheard of, yet Varnerin has that skill set.

“I think LSMs can play offense without a doubt, and it’s evolving in the game more than ever,” said Varnerin.

Wainwright trusts his poles and encourages them to be confident with the ball in transition and in the offensive end.

“We are lucky enough that Wainwright has embraced the modern strategy called NASCAR lacrosse,” said Kenney, who is committed to Notre Dame. “It gives the LSM the freedom to create in transition and create slow breaks, and we’ve been lucky enough to get the green light to take it to the rack if we can.”

Kenney and Curran both play on the man-up opportunities with their long poles for Needham, and Varnerin is the sole LSM on Westwood’s man-up line. While that is a small part of their offensive contributions, it is an unexpected wrinkle that often catches opponents off-guard.

Quick sticks

⋅ The MIAA debuted power rankings for all spring sports recently and updated them Tuesday. The top 32 teams in all four divisions qualify for the statewide tournament if eligible.

Defending D1 state champion St. John’s Prep sits atop the rankings, with two-time finalist BC High right behind. Acton-Boxborough, Franklin, Hingham, and Lincoln-Sudbury follow in Division 1. Reading holds a slight lead over Duxbury, Nauset, and 2022 state finalist Billerica in Division 2. Defending state champion Norwell holds a sizable lead atop D3 and Cohasset leads the field in D4, with Sandwich closely following.

⋅ Nauset senior captain Andrew Berardi compiled a program-record 12 goals during Saturday’s 16-8 win over Bridgewater-Raynham ... Old Colony junior Stu Burnham topped 100 career goals during Monday’s 14-4 win over Southeastern ... Hanover freshman Charlie Campbell scored four goals in his varsity debut to lift the Hawks in an 8-6 win over Pembroke Tuesday ... Hingham freshman Cam McKenna scored four goals to help the Harbormen seal an 11-8 win over arch rival Duxbury.

⋅ Ryan Quinn has been named interim coach at Xaverian for the remainder of the season, replacing Daggett Morse ... Reading climbed out of a 6-0 hole for a 9-6 win over Lincoln-Sudbury Monday, earning the program’s first win over the Warriors.

Games to watch

▪ Thursday: BC High at St. John’s Prep, 5:30 p.m. This is the second meeting between the Catholic Conference powers that battled in consecutive Division 1 state finals. Prep took the first, 15-9, in Boston April 11.

▪ Thursday: Sandwich at Nauset, 5:30 p.m. When these Cape & Islands contenders met last month, Sandwich emerged with an 12-11 overtime win to gain the inside track toward a league title.

▪ Friday: Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m. Suddenly these two teams are looking to upend the status quo in the Merrimack Valley Conference, with Andover (7-2) coming off an OT win over defending league champion Billerica and Chelmsford riding a three-game win streak that includes a gritty win over North Andover.

▪ Monday: Acton-Boxborough at North Andover, 6:30 p.m. Acton-Boxborough has played one of the toughest nonleague schedules in the state and faces another tough test in a night game at Joe Walsh Stadium.

▪ Tuesday: Duxbury at Cohasset, 6:30 p.m. Cohasset looks primed for a run in Division 4 after falling in the state semifinals last June. Division 2 power Duxbury presents a big regional test.

Zachary Lyons can be reached at zach.lyons@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachLyons_.