The Celtics will try to rebound against the 76ers in Game 2. Follow along.

The Celtics would love to leave Boston with a win in their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers after dropping Game 1 on Monday night.
That might depend on who is available. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid told teammates he will play in Game 2 Wednesday night against the Celtics, according to a report. Celtics guard Marcus Smart was questionable for Game 2 with a chest contusion, but will play.
The game tips off at 8 p.m., and you can watch on TNT. Follow along with the game below.
