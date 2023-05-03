The Celtics will try to rebound against the 76ers in Game 2. Follow along.

Sign up for Garden Party, your newsletter companion for the playoffs

The Celtics would love to leave Boston with a win in their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers after dropping Game 1 on Monday night.

That might depend on who is available. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid told teammates he will play in Game 2 Wednesday night against the Celtics, according to a report. Celtics guard Marcus Smart was questionable for Game 2 with a chest contusion, but will play.