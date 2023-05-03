fb-pixel Skip to main content
live updates

The Celtics will try to rebound against the 76ers in Game 2. Follow along.

By Gary Washburn, Adam Himmelsbach and Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated May 3, 2023, 43 minutes ago
Celtics players warm up before the game.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Sign up for Garden Party, your newsletter companion for the playoffs

The Celtics would love to leave Boston with a win in their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers after dropping Game 1 on Monday night.

That might depend on who is available. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid told teammates he will play in Game 2 Wednesday night against the Celtics, according to a report. Celtics guard Marcus Smart was questionable for Game 2 with a chest contusion, but will play.

The game tips off at 8 p.m., and you can watch on TNT. Follow along with the game below.

Advertisement

See the NBA playoff schedule and scoreboard.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe. Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.

Boston Globe Today