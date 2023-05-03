EMass boys’ lacrosse players of the week: Nauset senior Andrew Berardi sets program record in a 19-goal week to earn honors

Andrew Berardi, Nauset — After scoring five goals in a 14-13 win over Scituate last Thursday, the senior attack registered a program-best 12 goals in a 16-8 win over Bridgewater-Raynham Friday, then added two goals and two assists in Tuesday’s 16-6 win over Nantucket.
Charlie Donovan, Cohasset — A two-way midfielder who contributes on the defensive and offensive end, the senior compiled 12 goals and seven assists with at least three goals in all three SSL wins this week over Hanover (17-4), Rockland (15-4), and Middleborough (18-1).
Al Lafreniere, Chelmsford — The senior attack logged seven goals and four assists in wins over Central Catholic (8-5) and North Andover (8-4).
Advertisement
Ethan Haggerty, Reading — The senior was a stabilizing force with six goals and six assists as the Rockets shut out Belmont, 11-0, last Friday and came back to beat Lincoln-Sudbury, 9-6, on Monday.
CJ Ledwick, Falmouth — The Clippers senior goalie was the difference with 13 saves in a 9-8 win at Nantucket and 21 saves in a 6-5 win over Sandwich, including a point-blank stop with 14 seconds remaining to preserve the Cape & Islands victory.
Will Mitchell, Masconomet — The senior captain tallied three goals and eight assists while winning 19 of 22 faceoffs in NEC wins over Gloucester (11-8) and Danvers (13-4).