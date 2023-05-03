The US needs more talent in pairs skating. Harvard’s Gabbie Izzo could help.

Izzo is no stranger to elite figure skating. The 2019 US junior champion, she went on to finish fourth at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships, becoming an alternate on the Olympic team. This past fall, the fan favorite represented the US on the Senior Grand Prix circuit and at a handful of smaller international competitions.

“I don’t really have that fear factor that a lot of people have,” said the Brighton native. “I’m not really afraid. I think, ‘Oh, let’s go for it and see what happens, and if I don’t land on my feet, I’ll figure out how to next time.’ ”

Some college students spend their spring breaks relaxing, exploring, or both. Harvard junior Gabbie Izzo spent her break exploring — exploring how to land on skates while being thrown 10 feet in the air.

Despite the accomplishments, Izzo recently decided to switch skating disciplines, dropping singles skating, which she has done since childhood, for pairs. The change started slowly at her home rink, Norwood’s Skating Club of Boston, when she offered to do side-by-side jumps and spins with a training mate who was in between his own pairs tryouts.

“It was then that I just kind of fell in love with pairs,” said Izzo. “Since then, I’ve noticed that skating by myself has gotten incredibly boring.”

Izzo is not the first high-level singles skater to make the switch from singles to pairs, but she is doing it at what might be the most opportune time. As Russia continues to be banned from Olympic competition because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, it leaves a smaller world pairs field. Russia has produced 13 of the last 16 Olympic champions in the discipline. The ban has opened the door for US pairs to find success they haven’t had since the mid 1990s.

Even with increased success, the US field in pairs is not deep. At this year’s nationals, the senior pairs field included only 11 teams, four fewer than the ice dance field. The bronze medalists, Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea, had been skating together for a mere four months. The message became clear: The US needs to build its depth in the discipline, and fast.

“There is this opportunity right now,” said Izzo. “There are just less pair teams out there. But it’s a more intense discipline, considering everything that goes into it. So there is more opportunity in it, but it’s harder in some aspects to be really good at it.”

Izzo is an excellent jumper, which should add a valuable dimension in pairs competition. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Before making a public announcement of her switch in March, Izzo spent her spring break learning pairs-specific elements with Chris Knierim outside of Chicago. Knierim was a three-time national champion with his wife Alexa (the current world silver medalist with pairs partner Brandon Frazier). In retirement, Knierim is developing a reputation as a pairs guru. If you are a singles skater and want to make the switch, he’s your guy — experienced enough to be an effective coach, but young enough to do the moves himself.

Knierim took Izzo through nearly a week of learning the discipline’s throw jumps, lifts, and twists, and was encouraged by what he saw, especially when doing a twist. That is where the man lifts the woman, tosses her above his head, and she rotates parallel to the ice. He then catches her and places her back on the ice on one foot. It requires explosiveness and is, by Knierim’s estimation, the toughest element to learn.

“She is aware of her body and knows how to get in rotation,” said Knierim. “She could do a double twist pretty easily, and that is the steppingstone to the triples being done at the world level. She caught on very quickly.”

Besides being a quick learner, what makes Izzo an intriguing catch for any potential partner is her jumping ability. For years, pairs skaters carried a stigma of being poor jumpers. Izzo’s ability to do a variety of triples gives her a boost over others. If she can find a partner with a similar stable of triples, they could boost their scores with side-by-side jumps.

“These days, the side-by-side triples are very valuable,” said Paul Wylie, the 1992 Olympic silver medalist in men’s skating who has much in common with Izzo: He is a two-time Harvard graduate and has a background in both singles and pairs. “The fact that Gabbie can do a triple lutz, that will be very helpful. The trick is finding a partner who could do one and do it on demand.”

Izzo will look high and low for the right pairs partner. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Because of her competitive background in singles, Izzo is not going about her search alone. US Figure Skating is helping her and her coaches at the Skating Club of Boston, Aleksey Letov and Olga Ganicheva, vet available partners. The duo already coaches Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, fifth in last month’s World Championships. Regardless, the process involves patience.

“Usually you hear who’s breaking up and who’s available, who’s coming off an injury, who might be willing to try pairs,” said Izzo. “It’s a pretty intense process and more difficult than we think it is. A lot of the time you’re just kind of sitting and waiting because there’s nothing else I can do.”

Sitting idle isn’t something Izzo is used to. A government major at Harvard, she travels between Cambridge and Norwood daily, and has two side jobs: coaching skating skills to hockey players and editing papers for classmates. Staying busy is a family trait, as her mother works as a Spanish and Portuguese medical interpreter at both Cambridge Hospital and Franciscan Children’s Hospital.

“My mom has been my biggest supporter throughout this,” said Izzo. “She was super excited when I sent her a video after I had done my first triple throw.”

Izzo is confident and excited about taking on a new discipline. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Izzo had many feats to show her mother recently, having spent time in Colorado Springs with several burgeoning pairs teams. She will return after her spring semester to train further and evaluate potential partners with coaches Drew Meekins and Natalia Mishkentok.

Whomever Izzo partners with, a grand opportunity to make a quick splash in the discipline awaits.

“There have been tremendous single skaters who have done pairs at a world level,” said Wylie. “Who knows? She might make the world team in her first year. It’s exciting to see what could happen.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.