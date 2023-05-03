Girls tennis roundup: Sanya Khadiva, Sam Ruddick stellar in second and third singles for No. 10 Hingham in Patriot League matchup vs. No. 15 Duxbury

Hingham 4, Duxbury 1 — Sanya Khadiva (6-3, 6-0) and Sam Ruddick (6-1, 6-2) each won in straight sets at second and third singles, respectively, Sammy Paige and Maggie O’Keefe rolled at first doubles (6-4, 6-2), and Susie Anderson and Kate Ruddick battled back to win in three sets at second doubles (4-6, 6-1, 6-4) as the 10th-ranked Harborwomen (7-0) won a tightly-contested Patriot League matchup over No. 15 Duxbury (5-3).

Archbishop Williams 5, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Sylvia Montillo won at first singles as the Bishops (4-3) earned a Catholic Central win.

Bishop Fenwick 4, North Reading 1 — Nora Elenbaas won at first singles (6-1, 6-0) and Madelyn Leary rolled at second singles (7-5, 6-2) as the Crusaders (6-1) rolled to a nonleague win.