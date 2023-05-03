Girls tennis roundup: Sanya Khadiva, Sam Ruddick stellar in second and third singles for No. 10 Hingham in Patriot League matchup vs. No. 15 Duxbury

Hingham 4, Duxbury 1 — Sanya Khadiva (6-3, 6-0) and Sam Ruddick (6-1, 6-2) each won in straight sets at second and third singles, respectively, Sammy Paige and Maggie O’Keefe rolled at first doubles (6-4, 6-2), and Susie Anderson and Kate Ruddick battled back to win in three sets at second doubles (4-6, 6-1, 6-4) as the 10th-ranked Harborwomen (7-0) won a tightly-contested Patriot League matchup over No. 15 Duxbury (5-3).
Archbishop Williams 5, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Sylvia Montillo won at first singles as the Bishops (4-3) earned a Catholic Central win.
Bishop Fenwick 4, North Reading 1 — Nora Elenbaas won at first singles (6-1, 6-0) and Madelyn Leary rolled at second singles (7-5, 6-2) as the Crusaders (6-1) rolled to a nonleague win.
Cardinal Spellman 3, Abington 2 — The Carey sisters were instrumental in a nonleague win for the Cardinals (7-4), as Amelia won at first singles and Liliana won at second singles.
Marblehead 5, Gloucester 0 — Aoife Bresnahan and Lucia Levin coasted at first doubles (6-0, 6-1) to deliver the Magicians (5-2) another Northeastern Conference win.
Pembroke 5, Quincy 0 — Freshman Nicole Makarewicz led the way with a decisive 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles to stay undefeated in her top spot and lead the 13th-ranked Titans (8-1) to a Patriot League win.
Plymouth South 4, North Quincy 1 — Emily Goulan rolled at first singles (6-1, 6-0) and Ava Boyajian cruised to a win at second singles (6-1, 6-0) as the Eagles (8-1) picked up a Patriot League win.
Silver Lake 4, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Alyssa Thomas battled back to secure a win at second singles (4-6, 6-4, 6-2) and her sister Katelyn rolled at third singles (6-0, 6-1) to lead the Lakers (4-4) to a Patriot League win.
Wellesley 5, Braintree 0 — Masha Shutts won at first singles (6-0, 6-7, 10-4) to push the third-ranked Raiders (8-1) to a Bay State win.
