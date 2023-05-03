Instant Analysis: Celtics make adjustments to dominate Game 2, spoil MVP Joel Embiid’s return

Jaylen Brown had 25 points to lead a balanced Celtics attack. Boston won easily despite the fact that Jayson Tatum, who was slowed by foul trouble early, was just 1 for 7 from the field.

But Embiid was rusty in his first game in two weeks, and the Celtics were not. One game after coach Joe Mazzulla insisted his team must take more than the 26 3-point attempts it fired up in Game 1, Boston made 20 of 51 in this 121-87 romp.

With the Celtics already facing a 1-0 series deficit, the 76ers on Wednesday welcomed back league MVP Joel Embiid, hoping to put a stranglehold on this conference semifinal before it moves to Philadelphia.

Embiid, who returned from a sprained knee, did not appear to be moving well and finished with 15 points and three rebounds in 27 minutes. James Harden, who erupted for 45 points in Game 1, was held to 12 points on 2 of 14 shooting.

The 76ers pulled within 61-54 early in the third quarter before the Celtics’ secondary options blew the game open, as Embiid’s struggles intensified and Boston’s 3-pointers started pouring in. Derrick White hit a pair during a 12-1 burst, and then Malcolm Brogdon (23 points) added three over a two-minute span, helping the Celtics take a 92-65 lead to the fourth.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Embiid clearly wasn’t moving like his usual self. He took just five shots in the first half and had a pair of awkward landings after which he grimaced and grabbed his knee. But he doesn’t have to move much to remain an elite rim protector, and the Celtics seemed to forget that. Embiid had five first-half blocks, including a pair of elite rejections on strong drives by Tatum and Brown. He’s never great at closing out on the perimeter against Boston’s 3-point shooting lineups, though, and the Celtics got plenty of open looks with him on the court.

At the start of the third quarter, his rusty offense hindered the 76ers. In succession he missed a wide-open layup, a jumper, and a 3-pointer, before throwing an errant pass and having the ball stripped. He was not crisp. When he finally made a basket on a turnaround jumper in the middle of Boston’s third-quarter run, it was later wiped away after review showed it came after the shot-clock expired.

⋅Tatum played the entire second, third, and fourth quarters in Game 1 and faded down the stretch. That appeared to be on Mazzulla’s mind in the first half, when he gave Tatum a pair of brief breaks in the first 15 minutes. But Tatum then ensured that he would get a much longer break when he was called for his third foul on a charge with 5:33 left in the second quarter. He went to the bench for the rest of the half, just 1 for 4 from the field, but the Celtics added a point to their advantage over that time. That’s a win for them.

Tatum collected his fourth foul fighting through a screen with 7:34 left in the third but stayed in the game.

⋅The Celtics took a season-low 26 3-pointers in Game 1, and afterward Mazzulla made it clear that would not be a sustainable approach over the course of the series. That message appeared to be received in the first half, when Boston fired up 22 attempts. The Celtics had success getting to the rim against Philadelphia’s man-to-man sets at the start of Game 1, and when the 76ers deployed a zone later Boston did not adjust by spraying perimeter shots after ball movement.

⋅The Celtics mixed up their coverage on Embiid in the first half, with Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and Grant Williams taking the most turns on him. It appears Williams will have a role in this series after being mostly benched against the Hawks. His combination of strength and speed helps him against Embiid, and he’s just more of a nuisance than most other options.

⋅The Celtics probably didn’t feel great about having just an 8-point halftime lead after the 76ers went just 1 for 13 from beyond the arc before the break. Plenty of the attempts were well-contested, but there were wide-open looks, too. But the 76ers never got untracked.

⋅Smart was cleared to play after being listed as questionable with a chest contusion, but his injury certainly did not make him reluctant to get into the thick of things Wednesday. In the first half he had a team-high five rebounds, a blocked shot, and 13 points. He provided the energy plays the Garden crowd has become accustomed to.

The Celtics had a bit of a scare when Embiid fell on top of Smart with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter. Smart ran to the locker room with his right arm hanging by his side, but returned to the bench a couple of minutes later after being diagnosed with a stinger.

⋅Mazzulla condensed the rotation a bit Wednesday, with Sam Hauser the odd man out until the game turned into a blowout.

⋅Tatum’s foul trouble and Embiid’s knee both became moot by the fourth quarter, though. The Celtics’ lead swelled to 32 points, and stars from both teams watched the rest of the game from the bench.

