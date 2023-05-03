Report: Joel Embiid expected to play in Game 2 vs. Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid told teammates he will play in Game 2 Wednesday night against the Celtics, according to a report.
Embiid, who is dealing with a sprained LCL in his right knee, did not play in Philadelphia’s Game 1 win Monday. The team initially listed him as doubtful before ruling him about 90 minutes before tipoff.
Coach Doc Rivers did not sound optimistic on Tuesday, and told reporters that he assumed Embiid was doubtful. He said the plan was for Embiid to work out Tuesday afternoon — and try running for the first time since suffering the injury April 20.
Advertisement
The 76ers took Game 1 without their star center, who was named league MVP on Tuesday after averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.