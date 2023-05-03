Joel Embiid returns to 76ers lineup for Game 2 against the Celtics

“Players, when they’re healthy, they should play,” he said. “And when they’re not, they shouldn’t play. That would be my answer. So I can guarantee you if Joel’s playing, he’s healthy.”

There was some belief that after the 76ers won Game 1 they might err on the side of caution with Embiid and return to Philadelphia with no worse than a 1-1 split. Coach Doc Rivers said he understood that sentiment, but the other option was even more appealing.

The 76ers received a significant boost Wednesday when MVP center Joel Embiid was cleared to play in Game 2 of this conference semifinal series against the Celtics after missing Game 1 with a sprained knee. Embiid had been listed as doubtful on Tuesday.

Two weeks has passed since Embiid last played in a game, so Rivers said the team would monitor his workload. But he said the fact that Embiid has improved his conditioning over the years simplified the situation a bit.

“When you’re a better conditioned athlete, you can come back quicker,” Rivers said. “He’s done pool work and all that stuff. It still doesn’t matter. The one thing is your adrenaline in a game like this and in an atmosphere like this, early on, he’s going to be tired.”

Smart suits up

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was cleared to play Wednesday after being listed as questionable with a chest contusion. Smart said he initially suffered the injury when he took a hard fall during Boston’s Game 3 loss to the Hawks in the opening round, and the injury has affected his breathing.

“Then [in Game 1 against the 76ers] I took a couple hits directly into the spot, caused more trauma to it,” he said. “Some more swelling in my sternum, more bruising, obviously. But just like a bone bruise. There’s really nothing I can do. I have to take my anti-inflammatory and hopefully that helps, and put some padding there and see how it goes.”

Slowing down

Celtics star Jayson Tatum erupted for 39 points in Boston’s Game 1 loss, but he appeared to lose steam as the game went on. In the fourth quarter he was just 1 for 4 from the field with a5 points. Tatum, who typically sits at the start of the fourth, played the entire second, third, and fourth quarters.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla mostly dismissed the suggestion that his slowdown was related to fatigue, however.

“I’m happy where he’s at, happy with what he’s giving us,” Mazzulla said. “It’s just we have to execute all the time, especially in late-game situations.”

Honorable mention

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has finished fifth on voting for NBA executive of the year. Kings general manager Monte McNair won the award, which is voted on by a panel of league executives.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.