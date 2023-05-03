To Justin Turner, getting hit by pitches is simply ‘a part of my game’

Yet within two weeks, Turner was back in the box, with no change to his approach. He has been hit four times this year, and has walked almost as often (14 times) as he has struck out (17) en route to a .360 on-base percentage while batting third in the Sox lineup.

He is well aware of the risks. When a 96-mile-per-hour fastball from Tigers lefthander Matt Manning strayed during a spring training game March 6, it marked the second time Turner had been hit in the face, the first time having been as a college player.

Justin Turner approaches home plate with a sense of ownership. The 38-year-old Red Sox DH brazenly sets his back foot across the inner line of the righthanded batter’s box, daring pitchers to attack him inside.

“It’s crazy! You’re telling me that’s not crazy?” marveled longtime teammate Kenley Jansen. “That guy got hit in his face again — again! — and he was sidelined two weeks. What’d he do with his approach? He came back right on top of the plate.”

For Turner, the willingness to take one for the team has its origins in a challenge from his family.

“My dad and my cousin used to pay me for getting hit by pitches,” said Turner, who guessed that he got $1 for getting hit by a pitch and $5 if he did so in a two-strike count. “It was ingrained in me from a young age.

“I’ve always gotten hit by pitches my whole life, no matter how close I stood to the plate. It’s something that’s a part of my game.”

While Turner has always considered getting hit a form of success, he repositioned himself in the batter’s box to stand on top of the plate after he joined the Dodgers in 2014. The decision was an outgrowth of a conversation with then-teammate Zack Greinke.

Turner asked the former Cy Young Award winner how he would attack him. Greinke said he’d consider the matter after reviewing video, and he got back to Turner within a day or two.

“He told me he would throw me 100 straight fastballs down and away,” recalled Turner. “I was like, ‘You’re crazy. I get so many hits the other way. Why would you just throw me fastballs away?’

“He goes, ‘Yeah, but have you seen where the pitches are that you get your hits the other way? They’re all closer to you. They’re all middle/middle-in. The ball on the outer half, you’re hitting, like, .150 on.’

“I go, ‘OK, so if you were me, would you stand as close to the plate as you possibly could?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, all your damage is closer to you. You do nothing with the ball further away from you.’ So I was like, ‘All right, I’m gonna stand on the plate.’ ”

That year proved pivotal in Turner’s career. He’d overhauled his swing prior to the season, and coupled with his new setup, he became a headache for opposing pitchers and a force in the middle of the Dodgers order. He hit .340/.404/.493.

“Guys definitely saw how close I was to the plate,” said Turner. “They were like, ‘Oh, we can pound this guy in — pitch him in, pitch him in.’ It probably played into a strength of mine.”

Turner played nine seasons with the Dodgers, twice making the NL All-Star team and winning a World Series with them in 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

That was the first season of a nine-year run in Los Angeles, during which Turner became a mainstay on a perennial postseason team. With longevity came a discolored distinction as Turner set a franchise record by getting hit with 96 pitches (he ranks fourth among active players with 115 for his career).

“I played with him for six years in LA,” said Kiké Hernández. “I watched him get hit time after time after time. He’s not new to getting hit.”

Outside the Dodgers clubhouse in Los Angeles, there’s a treasure trove of memorabilia featuring Cy Young Awards, MVP trophies, Silver Sluggers, and Gold Gloves won by Dodgers. Turner considered whether he might claim a spot there.

“I need a plaque in that hallway,” Turner joked. “I haven’t gotten that yet, but I’m waiting it. I want the Golden Bruise Award, or a golden elbow pad, or something like that.”

Turner won’t be setting any records for hit by pitches with the Red Sox (Kevin Youkilis owns the team mark with 86), but his new team has been impressed with the veteran’s approach since his spring beaning.

“He’s everything we want to be as an offense,” said hitting coach Pete Fatse. “He’s a tough, tough out, puts the ball in play, can do damage. He’s an overwhelming at-bat for a pitcher because he’s not going to give in.

“That’s kind of the mantra that we set out early at the start of spring training. He embodies all of that. He sets the tone with that.”

Both Turner and the Sox hope he sets a tone with more than walks and bruises. He has yet to start impacting the ball in a fashion consistent with his career standards of .265/.360/.368. But while he continues the search for his swing, Turner continues to get on base in the top third of the order — through any means necessary.

“It’s a part of getting on base for me,” Turner said of getting hit. “I don’t think it’s a big deal. It’s the same as a walk or hit. It maybe stings a little more.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.