Matt Hall delivers walkoff magic for No. 9 Chelmsford baseball in Merrimack Valley victory over No. 4 Central Catholic

All season long, Chelmsford baseball coach Lou DiStasi has preached a simple message to his team: Put the ball in play, and see what happens.
That advice paid off for shortstop Matt Hall, who played walkoff hero for the ninth-ranked Lions (9-2) in a 3-2 Merrimack Valley win over No. 4 Central Catholic (8-2) Wednesday at Chelmsford’s Ayotte Field.
Hall tapped a one-out, bases-loaded infield single that bounced over Central Catholic pitcher Lukasz Rondeau’s head, driving in right fielder Nate Michaud and sealing the comeback win for the Lions. Chelmsford trailed, 2-0, until the fourth inning.
“We play at a place, Ayotte, which doesn’t have the cleanest hops, so magic can kind of happen,” DiStasi said. “Making the other team work is the key, instead of striking out. So [Hall] being able to put the ball in play early was huge.”
So far, the Lions have thrived against a gauntlet of a schedule, which has included matchups against three teams in the Globe’s Top 20 — Central Catholic, No. 12 BC High, and No. 14 St. John’s Prep. They’ll take on No. 11 Andover on Friday.
Chelmsford pitcher Caleb Stewart settled into the game after surrendering the two early runs, retiring 14 of the last 16 batters he faced and finishing with six innings pitched and eight strikeouts.