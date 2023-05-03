Matt Hall delivers walkoff magic for No. 9 Chelmsford baseball in Merrimack Valley victory over No. 4 Central Catholic

All season long, Chelmsford baseball coach Lou DiStasi has preached a simple message to his team: Put the ball in play, and see what happens.

That advice paid off for shortstop Matt Hall, who played walkoff hero for the ninth-ranked Lions (9-2) in a 3-2 Merrimack Valley win over No. 4 Central Catholic (8-2) Wednesday at Chelmsford’s Ayotte Field.

Hall tapped a one-out, bases-loaded infield single that bounced over Central Catholic pitcher Lukasz Rondeau’s head, driving in right fielder Nate Michaud and sealing the comeback win for the Lions. Chelmsford trailed, 2-0, until the fourth inning.