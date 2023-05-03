Rays lose closer Pete Fairbanks to injured list with forearm inflammation, trade for Chase Anderson

Anderson threw three scoreless innings to earn the save in his Rays debut in an 8-1 win.

The AL East leaders also acquired Chase Anderson from the Reds in a minor league deal for cash and added the righthander to the major league roster before hosting the Pirates in St. Petersburg, Fla. Righty Zack Burdi was designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot.

The Rays placed closer Pete Fairbanks (forearm inflammation) on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday.

Fairbanks said the issue with his arm is near the wrist. It’s a separate problem from a recurrence of Raynaud’s syndrome that forced him out of a game last Friday against the White Sox with finger numbness. Raynaud’s can affect blood flow to the hand and fingers in cold weather. The righthander’s medication has been adjusted to address it.

“It’s something that’s not bouncing back to the extent I expected it to,” Fairbanks said of his forearm injury. “Nothing towards the elbow. Not feeling exactly right towards the end of the delivery.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash expects Fairbanks to miss only a couple of weeks.

Tampa Bay lefthander Josh Fleming, who left Tuesday’s game after getting hit on the left foot by a comebacker, had an MRI exam and CT scan on Wednesday, and both were negative.

Orioles trade cash for catcher

The Orioles acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the Cubs for cash. The 27-year-old Torrens hit .250 in 13 games for Chicago this season.

Baltimore designated righthander Joey Krehbiel for assignment to make roster room for Torrens. Second-year star Adley Rutschman has played in every game, at either catcher or designated hitter. The Orioles also have James McCann as a backup catcher.

Harper hits but Phillies lose

Bryce Harper was 3 for 3 with two walks in his second game after returning from Tommy John surgery, but the Phillies lost their fourth straight overall and were swept in three games at Los Angeles. The Dodgers won, 10-6, on Max Muncy’s ninth-inning grand slam . . . Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (right thumb surgery) resumed some baseball activities this week, but there still isn’t a timetable for when he’ll return . . . Mariners lefthanded starter Robbie Ray underwent Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to expand

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., is embarking on a fundraising campaign to raise $25 million for a new building. Museum president Bob Kendrick said the “Pitch for the Future” campaign is designed to lead to a facility that would be adjacent to the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center.

“Our growth from a one-room office to becoming America’s National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has been an amazing journey,” said Kendrick, who also announced that Bank of America donated $1 million to the project. “Now, we’re building an organization that will continue to preserve and celebrate the triumphant story of the Negro Leagues but also fortify our position as one of the nation’s most important civil rights and social justice institutions.”