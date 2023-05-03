Red Sox beat Blue Jays again for fifth straight victory

“Next year we have to show up against the division because I haven’t seen anything like this,” Cora said. “They dominated us this year.”

It was a message planted in the Sox’ reality. They had just lost at Toronto, 10-0, and would ultimately get swept, finishing the season 3-16 against the Blue Jays. That didn’t sit well with Cora.

Late last season, after yet another loss to the Blue Jays, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had a message for his club.

But as Monday’s series opener approached, the Red Sox made it clear that this is a different season.

The Sox matched their 2022 win total against the Jays with an 8-3 victory on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

They go for the sweep Thursday night, looking for their sixth win overall.

Nick Pivetta eluded early trouble and turned in a quality start for the Red Sox.

At the outset, the Blue Jays were seeing Pivetta well at the plate, providing a solid amount of hard contact against the righthander. Yet by the end of Pivetta’s outing, which lasted six innings, the Jays had reached Pivetta for just three runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a pair of solo shots. Daulton Varsho stung Pivetta in the second inning, followed by a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. no-doubter that reached Lansdowne Street in the third.

Yet the Sox offense yanked at its calling card once more, battling back against Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah in the fourth, behind a Jarren Duran RBI double to left-center and a Triston Casas RBI single to right.

The Blue Jays got one more off Pivetta in the fifth with a runner coming home on a balk, but the one-run lead wasn’t enough if you consider the Jays’ sloppy play (three errors), and the fact that the Sox came into the day ranked third in runs.

In the bottom of the fifth, Masataka Yoshida reached on an errant throw to first from third baseman Santiago Espinal. Justin Turner then stung a double to the gap, moving runners to second and third. After Duran was hit by a pitch, Casas sneaked a single through the left side to tie it and reload the bases. Enmanuel Valdez brought in two more runs when his grounder took a tricky hop off the chest of Guerrero at first, giving the Red Sox a 5-3 lead.

