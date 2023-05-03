Game 32: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

Make that four in a row for the Red Sox, who rallied for a 7-6 win over the Blue Jays Tuesday night, thanks to Connor Wong’s offensive outburst.

The catcher set a career high in hits and homers in a game, going 4 for 4 with two RBIs. He hit the first of his two homers to tie the game in the sixth, then added another in the eighth to give the Sox the lead for good.

With the win, the Sox are now 12-6 in their last 18 games, and 9-3 in their last 12 at Fenway. They will look to build upon those numbers tonight as they attempt to clinch the series with Toronto. To do so, they will need to figure out Blue Jays starter Alek Mahoah, who is 4-0 with a 1.46 ERA in six career starts against the Sox, posting 33 strikeouts in 37 innings.