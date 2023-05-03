Game 32: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

Make that four in a row for the Red Sox, who rallied for a 7-6 win over the Blue Jays Tuesday night, thanks to Connor Wong’s offensive outburst.
The catcher set a career high in hits and homers in a game, going 4 for 4 with two RBIs. He hit the first of his two homers to tie the game in the sixth, then added another in the eighth to give the Sox the lead for good.
With the win, the Sox are now 12-6 in their last 18 games, and 9-3 in their last 12 at Fenway. They will look to build upon those numbers tonight as they attempt to clinch the series with Toronto. To do so, they will need to figure out Blue Jays starter Alek Mahoah, who is 4-0 with a 1.46 ERA in six career starts against the Sox, posting 33 strikeouts in 37 innings.
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (18-12): TBA
Pitching: RHP Alek Manoah (1-1, 4.88 ERA)
RED SOX (17-14): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (1-2, 5.11 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Brandon Belt 1-6, Bo Bichette 10-24, Cavan Biggio 5-14, Matt Chapman 3-14, Santiago Espinal 2-10, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 5-22, Danny Jansen 2-6, Kevin Kiermaier 3-11, Alejandro Kirk 2-6, Whit Merrifield 3-6, George Springer 8-18
Red Sox vs. Manoah: Christian Arroyo 1-7, Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-10, Jarren Duran 1-6, Kiké Hernández 2-9, Reese McGuire 1-5, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Alex Verdugo 7-16
Stat of the day: Masataka Yoshida has a 12-game hit streak, which is tied for the longest active streak with Robbie Grossman of the Rangers.
Notes: The Sox have come from behind in 12 of their 17 wins, most in MLB. They trailed by multiple runs in six of those wins … Of their 31 games, 22 have been decided by three runs or fewer, with the Sox going 12-10 in those contests. … Pivetta has gone at least five innings and recorded at least five strikeouts in four of his first five starts. He is 1-4 with a 5.83 ERA in 11 career starts against Toronto. … Manoah has not recorded a win since April 5, but allowed just two runs total over his past two starts. He struck out seven in five innings of two-run ball in a no-decision against the Mariners his last time out. Three of Manoah’s four wins against the Sox came last season, including a Sept. 30 start in which he allowed just two hits in six shutout innings.
