Rob Refsnyder believes Red Sox teammate Jarren Duran is ‘everything you want in a player’

Refsnyder had his failures, too, playing on five teams in parts of seven seasons. Yet with the Red Sox, finally, he found a way to stay in the big leagues as a role player.

When Duran struggled last season, Refsnyder was his veteran. The two shared time at Triple A Worcester as teammates, and when the two later reached the big leagues last year, their lockers were situated next to one another.

He always knew Duran had a chance to be special. Better than he was, certainly. As Duran labored and continued to fail, Refsnyder would always remind the outfielder to stick with it.

“Jarren has a larger-than-life personality on the field, but then, behind closed doors, he tends to be quiet and puts his head down and goes to work,” said Refsnyder. “I love Jarren. He’s such a good teammate. He’s hyper-aware of everything.”

The hyper-awareness, though, sometimes worked against Duran. Refsnyder urged Duran to block out the outside noise. So, Refsnyder is happy to see how Duran has responded at the start of this season by leaning on veterans while showing dynamic ability on the field. Duran entered Wednesday night’s game against the Blue Jays hitting .396 in 15 games (58 plate appearances).

“He’s another year older,” Refsnyder said. “He’s more confident in his ability. I tell him all the time, he’s so fun to watch in the field. He’s so talented. He works his butt off. He’s everything you want in a player.”

Houck to start Sunday

Tanner Houck pitched 4⅔ scoreless frames against the Blue Jays Tuesday night. But he was shellacked for six runs in the fifth inning of his six-inning outing.

Houck has a 1.00 ERA in innings 1-3 this year, but in innings 4-6, it has ballooned to 10.38.

“Stuff-wise, we’re doing our due diligence,” manager Alex Cora said. “If his stuff is ticking down, or if it’s something that we need to push him. He’s going to keep starting. He’s not going to the bullpen. He’ll make his next start in Philly on Sunday. Hopefully, we can get better pitch selection. Maybe go to other places late in the game, or use your best pitches all the time in the sixth and seventh, or the fifth instead of being too cute as he said.”

When asked to clarify if Houck will remain in the rotation beyond Sunday considering the Sox could activate James Paxton following his rehab outing Friday, Cora didn’t offer much, saying, “He’s starting on Sunday.”

Garrett Whitlock was cleared by doctors to resume throwing after his follow-up appointment Tuesday afternoon. The Sox placed Whitlock on the injured list with elbow neuritis last week (retroactive to April 25). Cora wouldn’t put a timetable on Whitlock’s return but is optimistic that everything is trending in the right direction.

Whitlock underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019. But that injury didn’t necessarily concern the Sox when Whitlock conveyed that he was having arm issues because head athletic trainer Brandon Henry was able to immediately diagnose the injury.

Next step for Rodriguez

Joely Rodriguez (oblique) recently threw live batting practice without incident. Cora said again Wednesday that Rodriguez’s next appearance will likely be at Double A Portland or Triple A Worcester … The Red Sox celebrated Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month prior to Wednesday’s game. Olivia Pichardo, a utility player for Brown University’s baseball team, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Pichardo this year became the first woman to play in an NCAA Division 1 baseball game … Pregame ceremonies included the presentation of World Baseball Classic all-tournament team trophies to Masataka Yoshida (Japan) and Yu Chang (Taiwan).

