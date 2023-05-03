Upstart Panthers, Kraken aiming to build on Game 1 surprises in second round of NHL playoffs

“A quick turnaround, there’s a disadvantage in terms of the amount of energy, right? You don’t have the rest, you don’t have the luxury of a little bit of practice time, but you are in a rhythm,” said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol , whose team eliminated defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado in seven games.

The supposed underdogs carried momentum from those series clinchers into Game 1 wins Tuesday against teams that had some extra rest. The Kraken and Panthers have the opportunity Thursday night to grab 2-0 series leads before finally going home.

The Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers both had to quickly go from Game 7 victories on the road to starting their second rounds as visitors again just two days later.

The second-year Kraken opened the Western Conference semifinals with a 5-4 overtime win in Dallas, even after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period while 38-year-old Joe Pavelski scored all four goals for the Stars. Pavelski became the oldest player with a four-goal game in the long history of the NHL playoffs, and did it in his first game back since going into concussion protocol two weeks earlier.

The Kraken were physical, outhitting Dallas, 47-19, and had an 11-4 edge in takeaways when Yanni Gourde beat former Boston University goalie Jake Oettinger 12:17 into the extra session.

“We’re fast. We can play pretty physical and I think that’s part of our game our identity, and we’re a really deep team and I think we’re starting to gain some recognition for that,” center Morgan Geekie said. “All four lines can play the same way.”

Dallas also dropped its first-round opener at home, in double overtime, but recovered to beat Minnesota in six games.

Florida, like Seattle, squandered a two-goal lead in its second-round opener before winning, 4-2, in Toronto, which had not played since Saturday.

“It’s a really focused group. I think it is training,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We played pretty damn hard and pretty well.”

Florida was 16-18-4 after a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on New Year’s Day and stood 13th in the 16-team Eastern Conference standings. The Panthers went 26-14-4 the rest of the way to finish one point ahead of Pittsburgh for the East’s final playoff spot before dispatching the 65-win Bruins.

Game 1 winners have gone on to win 68 percent of best-of-seven series in the NHL playoffs, though Carolina and Seattle were the only Game 1 winners of the eight in this year’s first round to advance.

“Any win is big in the playoffs, especially on the road,” said Justin Schultz, one of five different Seattle goal scorers in Game 1 against Dallas. “It’s nice to get the 1-0 lead but there’s a lot of work left to do. We know they’re going to be better next game.”

‘Boro Cop’ hangs it up

Veteran defenseman Mark Borowiecki has decided to retire from hockey after playing more than 450 games over parts of 12 NHL seasons.

The 33-year-old, a native of Ottawa, played his final two-plus seasons with the Nashville Predators after spending the vast majority of his NHL career with his hometown Senators. Nicknamed “Boro Cop” and known more for his hitting and toughness than scoring, he had 56 points in 468 regular-season and playoff games.

His decision, announced in an Instagram post, came more than six months after his last professional game. He was stretchered off the ice after an awkward hit into the boards against Philadelphia on Oct. 22. Hospitalized, Borowiecki went on injured reserve and did not play again.

“I am very excited for a new chapter in the hockey world, and I’m looking forward to finding an opportunity to help grow the game and help other players develop,” he wrote.