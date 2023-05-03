How US efforts to guide Sudan to democracy ended in war

But on April 23, the same US diplomats who had been involved in the negotiations in Sudan suddenly found themselves shutting down the embassy and fleeing Khartoum on secret nighttime helicopter flights as the country spiraled into a potential civil war.

Sudan had become an important test case in President Biden’s core foreign policy goal of bolstering democracies worldwide, which in his view weakens corrupt leaders and allows nations to more capably stand as bulwarks against the influences of China, Russia, and other autocratic powers.

Just weeks ago, US diplomats thought Sudan was on the verge of a breakthrough agreement that would advance its transition from military dictatorship to full-fledged democracy, delivering on the soaring promise of the country’s revolution in 2019.

Biden administration officials and their partners are now struggling to get two warring generals to stick to tenuous cease-fires and to end hostilities, as foreign governments evacuate civilians amid fighting that has left at least 528 dead and more than 330,000 displaced. The actual toll is almost certainly much higher than those Sudanese government numbers.

An urgent question at the heart of the crisis is whether the United States miscalculated how difficult it would be to introduce democracy in a country with a long history of military rule, and the risks of negotiating with strongmen who talk about democracy but never deliver.

Critics say the Biden administration, rather than empowering civilian leaders, prioritized working with the two rival generals, General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s army, and Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, a paramilitary chief, even after they carried out a military coup together in 2021.

Senior US diplomats “made the mistake of coddling the generals, accepting their irrational demands, and treating them as natural political actors,” said Amgad Fareid Eltayeb, an adviser to Sudan’s deposed prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok. “This fed their lust for power and their illusion of legitimacy.”

And some analysts ask whether US officials have a cleareyed approach to carrying out Biden’s global push for democratic resilience.

The violence in Sudan is creating exactly the kind of power vacuum that Biden’s aides had hoped to avoid. Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group are among the players already trying to fill the gap, current and former US officials say.

“If this fighting continues, there’s going to be a great temptation among outside actors to say, ‘If these guys are going to fight it to the death, we better get in there, because we would rather have this guy, or this institution, win,’” said Jeffrey D. Feltman, a former US envoy to the Horn of Africa who worked on negotiations for civilian rule.

“If you don’t get to a cease-fire, not only do you have the misery of these 46 million people,” he added, “you have a higher temptation for outsiders to start hypercharging the fighting by direct intervention.”

Hamdok has said civil war in Sudan would make the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and Libya look like “a small play.”

The State Department and the White House declined to comment.

The White House’s Africa strategy paper, released in August, asserts that “by reaffirming that democracy delivers tangible benefits,” the United States can help limit the influence of “negative” outside nations and nonstate groups, reduce the need for costly interventions, and help Africans determine their own future.

Feltman and other former and current US officials say supporting democracy should still be the cornerstone of US policy in Sudan, given the aspirations expressed in protests that led to the ouster in 2019 of President Omar al-Bashir, the dictator of 30 years. Congressional leaders are now calling for Biden and the United Nations to appoint special envoys to Sudan.

The setbacks in Sudan follow other democratic disappointments in northern Africa, including a military counterrevolution in neighboring Egypt a decade ago; nearly 10 years of political anarchy in Libya, another neighbor of Sudan, after its dictator, Colonel Moammar Gadhafi, was overthrown; and a recent return to one-man authoritarian rule in Tunisia after a decade as the only country to emerge from the 2011 Arab Spring with a democratic government.

Al-Bashir’s downfall four years ago led to joyous displays from Sudanese who hoped that democracy might take root in their country despite its failures elsewhere in the region. After several months of junta rule, Sudan’s military and civilian leaders signed a power-sharing agreement that created a transitional government headed by Hamdok, an economist. The plan envisioned elections after three years.

However, a council formed to help manage the transition was “a bit of a fig leaf,” since it had more military than civilian members, Susan D. Page, a former US ambassador to South Sudan and a professor at the University of Michigan, said in a post on her school’s website. Important civilian voices were excluded, a problem that would persist into negotiations this year.

After the military coup in October 2021, the United States froze $700 million in direct assistance to Sudan’s government and suspended debt relief, while the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund froze $6 billion in immediate assistance and plans to forgive $50 billion of debt. Other governments and institutions, including the African Development Bank, took similar steps.

Ned Price, the State Department spokesman at the time, said that “our entire relationship” with Sudan’s government might be reevaluated unless the military restored the transitional government.

Even as coup rumors circulated that October, US officials had warned Dagalo that he would face “specific consequences” if he seized power, a former senior US official said. But after the coup, Molly Phee, the department’s top Africa policy official, led US diplomats in trying to work with the generals rather than enter into confrontation with them.

Speaking to reporters during a trip to East Africa with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in November 2021, one senior State Department official said the generals had indicated that they were willing to again share power with civilians. The official, who insisted on anonymity to talk about the negotiations, said that withholding aid might not do enough to pressure the generals, and so the administration had appealed to their sense of an honorable personal legacy, among other things.

Cameron Hudson, who served as the chief of staff to successive US presidential special envoys for Sudan, called that approach a mistake.

“They put too much faith in what these generals have been telling them. These guys have been telling us what we want to hear since they agreed to civilian rule” after al-Bashir’s ouster, Hudson said. “There was supreme confidence in the State Department that we were on the cusp of a breakthrough agreement.”

Washington’s willingness to bargain with the generals after the coup had the effect of legitimizing them, Hudson said.

The United States also failed Hamdok before the coup, he added, when bureaucratic inertia slowed the disbursement of economic aid meant in part to show the benefits of civilian rule.

That left Hamdok all too vulnerable.