Teenage boy opens fire in school in Serbia capital

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries, Serbian police said.

Police received a call about the shooting in the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8:40a.m., they said in a statement.

The suspect, a 7th grade student, was arrested, police said. The statement added that the boy apparently fired several shots from his father's gun at other students and the school guard.