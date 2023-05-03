US military says it targeted senior Al Qaeda leader in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The US-led coalition carried out a drone strike Wednesday in northwestern Syria targeting a senior al-Qaida leader, the US military said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strike hit a chicken farm near the town of Harem, killing one person. It said the dead man has not been identified yet.

The strike was the latest of a series of similar attacks over the past years that have killed senior members of the Islamic State group or al-Qaida.