Author readings around Boston May 7-13

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
- Sarah Prager (”A Child’s Introduction to Pride: The Inspirational History and Culture of the LGBTQIA+ Community”) reads at 10 a.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Steven Wright (”Harold”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
MONDAY
- Sandra Sigman (”French Blooms: Floral Arrangements Inspired by Paris and Beyond”) reads at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe (Tickets are $75, including a copy of the book).
- Chad L. Williams (”The Wounded World: W. E. B. Du Bois and the First World War”) is in conversation with Kendra Field at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Central Branch.
- Patricia Strach (”The Politics of Trash: How Governments Used Corruption to Clean Cities, 1890-1929″) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees).
- Isabella Hammad (”Enter Ghost”) is in conversation with Andrew Martin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Sasha Velour (”The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag”) reads at 8 p.m. at Wilbur Theatre (Tickets are $45-65).
TUESDAY
- Michael Liu (”Forever Struggle: Activism, Identity, and Survival in Boston’s Chinatown, 1880-2018″) reads at noon at State Library of Massachusetts.
- Jessie Sima (”Weather Together”) reads at 4 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Justin Cronin (”The Ferryman”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Melissa Hope Ditmore (”Unbroken Chains: The Hidden Role of Human Trafficking in the American Economy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Holly Goldberg Sloan (”Pieces of Blue”) is in conversation with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Brenda Novak (”The Seaside Library”) is in conversation with Kristan Higgins at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
- Racquel Marie (”You Don’t Have a Shot”) is in conversation with Jake Maia Arlow at 8 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
WEDNESDAY
- Florence Ladd (”Sarah’s Psalm”) reads at 2 p.m. virtually via Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
- Alexandra Marshall (”The Silence of Your Name: The Afterlife of a Suicide”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, and free for members).
- Mitchell Zuckoff (”The Secret Gate: A True Story of Courage and Sacrifice During the Collapse of Afghanistan”) is in conversation with Homeira Qaderi at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
- Ann Braden (”Opinions and Opossums”) and Jarrett Lerner (”A Work in Progress”) are in conversation at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
- Kate Baer (”And Yet: Poems”), Chelsea Conaboy (”Mother Brain: How Neuroscience Is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood”), Angela Garbes (”Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change”), Sara Petersen (”Momfluenced: Inside the Maddening, Picture-Perfect World of Mommy Influencer Culture”), Bethany Ven Delft read at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15, $5 for students and virtual attendees).
- Aviva Chomsky and Steve Striffler (”Organizing for Power: Building a 21st Century Labor Movement in Boston”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. virtually via Boston Public Library.
- Katie Holten (”The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape”) is in conversation with Rebecca McMackin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Morgan Baker (”Emptying the Nest: Getting Better at Goodbyes”) is in conversation with Rebecca Steinitz at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Sarah DiGregorio (”Taking Care: The Story of Nursing and Its Power to Change Our World”) is in conversation with Jason Fox at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
THURSDAY
- Alexandra Petri (”Alexandra Petri’s US: History: Important American Documents (I Made Up)”) is in conversation with Randall Munroe at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $6).
- Frances McNamara (”Molasses Murder in a Nutshell: A Nutshell Murder Mystery”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Public Library, West End Branch.
- Marietta Apollonio (”Jack the Library Cat”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Robert Pinsky (”Jersey Breaks: Becoming an American Poet”) is in conversation with Gail Mazur at 7 p.m. at The Fenn School at an event hosted by Concord Museum (Tickets are $10, free for members and virtual attendees).
- Timothy Liu (”Down Low and Lowdown: Timothy Liu’s Bedside Bottom-Feeder Blues”), Ed Madden (”A pooka in Arkansas”), and Kevin McLellan (”in other words you/”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees).
- Andrew Krivak (”Like the Appearance of Horses”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Priscilla Gilman (”The Critic’s Daughter: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Alysia Abbott at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Andrew McCarthy (”Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $30, including a copy of the book).
FRIDAY
- Andrew McCarthy (”Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain”) is in conversation with Emiko Tamagawa at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $29.75, including a copy of the book).
- Brianna Holt (”In Our Shoes: On Being a Young Black Woman in Not-So “Post-Racial” America”) is in conversation with Paris Alston at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY
- Corinne Demas (”Once There Was”) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Andy Cohen (”The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up”) is in conversation with Robin Young at 7 p.m. at Memorial Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $45, including a copy of the book).