Local bestsellers for the week ended April 30

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

5. In the Lives of Puppets TJ Klune Tor

6. Romantic Comedy Curtis Sittenfeld Random House

7. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Viking

8. Pineapple Street Jenny Jackson Pamela Dorman Books

9. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

10. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir Lucinda Williams Crown

5. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir Maggie Smith Atria/One Signal Publishers

6. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

7. Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge: From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic Simon Winchester Harper

8. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

10. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

2. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Penguin

3. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

4. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

5. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

8. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

9. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

4. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar Cheryl Strayed Vintage

5. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

6. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers Crown

7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

8. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow Picador

9. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

10. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 30. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.