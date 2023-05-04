Performance of Janaka Stucky poem released on LP; Tours on the Southcoast brings authors and the outdoors together; 2023 National Endowment for the Humanities grants announced

In 2018, Janaka Stucky, poet, performer, publisher, wrote a book-length poem in 20 days in a 100-year-old church as he moved in and out of trance states. The result, “Ascend Ascend” (Third Man Books), holds a surging, bright-dark magic; it’s a yowling praising ecstatic dirge-hymn, altering and incantatory. “Cleave to me pitch of zero/ White maggot pulsing in the emerald grass/ Cleave to me great grime of camphor/ Skirmishing our lungs.” Before the pandemic swept in, Stucky did a series of performances of “Ascend Ascend,” in which he entered an other-state and pulled audiences with him, ritualistically dissolving himself, letting something else — what was it, I don’t know — enter him, descending into a chthonic elsewhere, ascending into an infinity, smoke rising around him, encircled by marigolds, face smeared a bone-white, a skull-white, the whole room charged with something ancient and occult. I attended one of his performances and didn’t feel the same for days. He cast a mighty spell. “I ascend with agony the guillotine/ Of laughter raised high above/ The neck of the wind ascending/ I ascend.” This week marks the release of a recording of one of those 2019 performances. “Ascend Ascend: Janaka Stucky Live in Seattle with Lori Goldston” offers Stucky’s initiatory experience across two full LPs holding each of the four acts, with Goldston accompanying on cello. Together, and with the room, they conjure soil, seraphim, rot, black flies, tears, lilacs, and “the immense blue of every distant dawn.”

Walking Book Tours on the Southcoast brings authors and the outdoors together

Most of the time, we cram into bookstores and sit on folding chairs to hear authors read and discuss their work. Down on the Southcoast, they’re rethinking the typical author reading format, and opening the second season of Walking Book Tours in which they pair a local author reading and discussing their work over a gentle ramble in the area. Last year’s walks included a tromp through Dartmouth Woods with Ben Shattuck, and watching for migrating shorebirds in Fairhaven with Yara Zgheib, among others. This Wednesday, May 10, poet Mark Elber will be reading and discussing his debut poetry collection, “Headstone,” (Passager) over a walk around the Fall River Highlands. Winner of the 2022 Henry Morgenthau Poetry Prize for a poet 70 or older, “Headstone” explores what’s passed down and what lives on, looking at the Holocaust, and moving through time and place: Eastern Europe, Israel, New York City. “I began to love the smoldering kiss of the horizon/ Love the silence of the dark A.M. hours/ Love myself to sleep.” The 2-mile walk will end at Temple Beth El, where Elber is a rabbi, as light streams through the stained glass. The walk takes place on May 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.; meet at Temple Beth El, 385 High St., Fall River. It’s free, but registration is requested. For more information, visit southcoastalmanac.com/walking-book-club.

2023 National Endowment for the Humanities grants announced

The National Endowment for the Humanities recently announced its grant award winners for 2023. The following people will receive $6,000 to fund their book projects: Elizabeth Herbin-Triant of Amherst for a book on Lowell’s relationship to slavery from the 1820s to the 1860s; Jessica Linker of Boston for a book on women’s scientific practices in early America; Kirsten Weld of Cambridge for a book on the legacy of the Spanish Civil War in Latin America; Victoria Papa of North Adams for a monograph on representations of trauma in early-20th-century America; Pamela Karimi of North Dartmouth for a book on environmental design in Iran; and Rebecca Moorman of Providence for a book on disgust in ancient Rome. In its 58-year history, the National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded over $5.6 billion for humanities projects.

Coming out

“Thinning Blood: A Memoir of Family, Myth, and Identity” by Leah Myers (W.W. Norton)

“Avidly Reads Screen Time” by Phillip Maciak (NYU)

“Dykette” by Jenny Fran Davis (Henry Holt)





Pick of the week

Jacob Fricke of Hello Hello Books in Rockland, Maine, recommends “Body Horror: Capitalism, Fear, Misogyny, Jokes” by Anne Elizabeth Moore (Feminist Press): “This cult classic is a steely-eyed and distressingly lucid takedown of contemporary misogyny, with a focus on the universe of insults inflicted daily on women’s bodies, whether in the name of culture, in the name of medicine, in the name of global business, in the name of consumerism, or in the name of supposed entertainment.”