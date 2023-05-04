Back Bay could soon get a new, bigger Trader Joe’s

A new location of much-loved grocery chain Trader Joe’s grocery chain could be making its way to the heart of Back Bay.

The Boston Licensing Board on Thursday approved a package store and alcoholic beverage license for a proposed store at 500 Boylston Street, the site of a mammoth mixed-use building that is one of the largest in the neighborhood.

The purveyor of viral ready-made meals and lower-cost “dupes” of big-name brands (”Joe’s O’s” instead of Cheerios, for example) already has a location on Boylston Street, just half a mile from where the new location would be. But this subterranean location bills itself as “The Smallest Trader Joe’s in the Known Universe” — a fraction of the 16,512 square foot store being proposed at the new store. And, unlike the miniature storefront, the new location would sell alcohol. The store would close at 9 p.m.