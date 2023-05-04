Back Bay could soon get a new, bigger Trader Joe’s

A new location of much-loved grocery chain Trader Joe’s grocery chain could be making its way to the heart of Back Bay.
The Boston Licensing Board on Thursday approved a package store and alcoholic beverage license for a proposed store at 500 Boylston Street, the site of a mammoth mixed-use building that is one of the largest in the neighborhood.
The purveyor of viral ready-made meals and lower-cost “dupes” of big-name brands (”Joe’s O’s” instead of Cheerios, for example) already has a location on Boylston Street, just half a mile from where the new location would be. But this subterranean location bills itself as “The Smallest Trader Joe’s in the Known Universe” — a fraction of the 16,512 square foot store being proposed at the new store. And, unlike the miniature storefront, the new location would sell alcohol. The store would close at 9 p.m.
The new location — which would be the 22nd Trader Joe’s store in Massachusetts and the third in Boston proper — would likely go into the ground floor retail space in the building, alongside brands such as SoulCycle and Juice Press.
The Licensing Board voted unanimously on Thursday to approve the license, with commissioner Kathleen Joyce noting that the manager listed, Matthew Kosciak, is already a “manager of record” at the Trader Joe’s location in Allston, which also sells alcohol.
Kosciak referred a reporter to the Trader Joe’s press office. The company declined to confirm the new location, but spokesperson Nakia Rohde said Trader Joe’s is “are exploring locations in the area” and clarified that “we have no plans to close our existing Back Bay store.”
A representative from the property management office at 500 Boylston building — which is owned by the prominent Canada-based landlord Oxford Properties — declined to comment.
The store would be the latest in a string of grocers that have opened in various corners of downtown Boston in recent years, including the Trader Joe’s in Fort Point that opened in 2019, the Star Market beneath the Hub on Causeway and North Station, and the Roche Brothers that opened in Downtown Crossing in 2015.
