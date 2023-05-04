Harris meets with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks

But the ease with which it can mimic humans has also propelled governments around the world to consider how it could take away jobs, trick people, and spread disinformation.

The release late last year of popular AI chatbot ChatGPT has sparked a surge of commercial investment in AI tools that can write convincingly human-like text and churn out new images, music, and computer code.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris met on Thursday with the heads of Google, Microsoft, and two other companies developing artificial intelligence as the Biden administration rolls out initiatives meant to ensure the rapidly evolving technology improves lives without putting people’s rights and safety at risk.

The Democratic administration announced an investment of $140 million to establish seven new AI research institutes.

The Thursday meeting was designed for Harris and administration officials to discuss the risks they see in current AI development with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and the heads of two influential startups: Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google-backed Anthropic. The government leaders’ message to the companies is that they have a role to play in reducing the risks and that they can work together with the government.

Harris said in a statement after the closed-door meeting that she told the executives that “the private sector has an ethical, moral, and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of their products.”

Authorities in the United Kingdom also said Thursday they are looking at the risks associated with AI. Britain’s competition watchdog said it’s opening a review of the AI market, focusing on the technology underpinning chatbots like ChatGPT, which was developed by OpenAI.

President Joe Biden noted last month that AI can help to address disease and climate change but also could harm national security and disrupt the economy in destabilizing ways. Biden also stopped by the event Thursday. “The president has been extensively briefed on ChatGPT and knows how it works,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Thursday’s news briefing.

A flurry of new “generative AI,” such as chatbots and image-generators, has added to ethical and societal concerns about automated systems.

Some of the companies, including OpenAI, have been secretive about the data their AI systems have been trained upon. That’s made it harder to understand why a chatbot is producing biased or false answers to requests or to address concerns about whether it’s stealing from copyrighted works.

Theoretically, some kind of disclosure law could force AI providers to open up their systems to more third-party scrutiny. But with AI systems being built atop previous models, it won’t be easy for companies to provide greater transparency after the fact.

While the White House on Thursday signaled a collaborative approach with the industry, companies that build or use AI are also facing heightened scrutiny from US agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces consumer protection and antitrust laws.

The companies also face potentially tighter rules in the European Union, where negotiators are putting the finishing touches on AI regulations first proposed two years ago. The rules could vault the 27-nation bloc to the forefront of the global push to set standards for the technology.

When the EU first drew up its proposal for AI rules in 2021, the focus was on reining in high-risk applications that threaten people’s safety or rights, such as live facial scanning or government social scoring systems, which judge people based on their behavior. Chatbots were barely mentioned.

But in a reflection of how fast AI technology has developed, negotiators in Brussels have been scrambling to update their proposals to take into account general-purpose AI systems. Provisions added to the bill would require so-called foundation AI models to disclose copyright material used to train the systems, according to a recent partial draft of the legislation obtained by The Associated Press.

Foundation models are a sub-category of general-purpose AI that includes systems like ChatGPT. Their algorithms are trained on vast pools of data.

A European Parliament committee is due to vote next week on the bill, but it could be years before the AI Act takes effect.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italy temporarily banned ChatGPT over a breach of stringent European privacy rules, and the European Data Protection Board set up an AI task force, in a possible initial step to draw up common AI privacy rules.



