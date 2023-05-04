US claims for unemployment aid jump, but remain low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits jumped last week but remain low overall, even as the Federal Reserve has furiously raised interest rates to beat down inflation and cool the labor market.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for jobless claims for the week ending April 29 rose by 13,000 to 242,000 from 229,000 the previous week. The weekly claims numbers are considered a proxy for layoffs.

In Massachusetts, about 28,478 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, up 3,756 from the week prior, according to the Labor Department.