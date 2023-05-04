‘The Weapon’ is back at Converse

Converse has brought the Weapon off the bench and back into its shoe lineup. The Boston-based shoe company, a division of Nike, announced that it has partnered with Japanese musician and designer Hiroshi Fujiwara to bring back the 1980s-era shoe, this time for streetwear instead of basketball. Georges Labossiere, senior director of product merchandising at Converse, said the Weapon was originally designed by Converse at the start of the basketball “sneaker wars” that began in the mid-1980s and became famous by the Converse slogan “Choose Your Weapon.” Converse sold 1.8 million Weapons during the two years it was available. Variations of the Weapon would end up being reissued over the years, but Labossiere said this latest launch is presenting a shoe that is most similar to the original one that started it all. It will retail for $140 a pair. — JON CHESTOENERGY

A Natick-based manufacturer announced on Thursday that it has leased a newly constructed, 187,000-square-foot facility on Jackson Road in Devens for its first industrial-scale factory. Electric Hydrogen Co., as its name implies, plans to make electrolyzer stacks that can use electricity to break apart water into its components of hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen, in its gaseous form, can be used to power a number of industrial processes. Cofounder David Eaglesham said EH2 aims to become a key player in the nascent “green hydrogen” industry, which focuses on making hydrogen from electricity derived from renewable sources. The company employs more than 200 people, and has corporate offices in Natick and San Carlos, Calif. A pilot production plant will open by the end of 2023 near the R&D facility in California, while the Devens plant will open by the end of 2024. The larger manufacturing facility, which will employ at least 70 to start, will be in a 45-acre biomanufacturing campus known as Pathway Devens, which is being developed by Boston-based life sciences developer King Street Properties. EH2, according to a spokesperson, is currently in negotiations with city and state officials about an incentive package for the Devens project. — JON CHESTO

Framingham project received $715K federal grant to expand geothermal heating

The City of Framingham, Eversource Energy, and the nonprofit HEET will receive a $715,000 federal grant to plan the expansion of a networked geothermal system in Framingham, which utilities and the state are evaluating as a pathway to decarbonize natural gas heating. The project was selected as one of 11 recipients of a community geothermal funding program by the US Department of Energy, and the money will allow them to add an additional neighborhood and effectively double the size of the project, which aims to meet 100 percent of heating and cooling needs of connected buildings through geothermal energy. A portion of the funds will also go towards workforce training. It is the first utility-installed geothermal network of its kind in the country. — TIM LOGAN

Goldman Sachs says feds are probing its role in Silicon Valley Bank collapse

US authorities are investigating the work Goldman Sachs did for Silicon Valley Bank in the weeks before it failed, including its advice that the smaller lender sell a large portfolio of securities at a loss, according to a regulatory filing by Goldman on Thursday. Goldman said it was “cooperating with and providing information to various governmental bodies in connection with their investigations and inquiries” into Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed suddenly on March 10, touching off a crisis of confidence that has led to the failure of two more regional lenders, and a panic in the stock market over the fate of others. The investigations include “the firm’s business with SVB in or around March 2023, when SVB engaged the firm to assist with a proposed capital raise and SVB sold the firm a portfolio of securities,” Goldman’s filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission said. Investment bankers at Goldman advised Silicon Valley Bank’s leaders to sell a $21 billion portfolio of US government debt whose value had been greatly diminished by rising interest rates. Silicon Valley Bank did so in a matter of hours, then revealed it had taken a $1.8 billion loss on the move. Goldman also tried to arrange the sale of Silicon Valley Bank’s stock. — NEW YORK TIMES

Amid marketing backlash, Bud Light parent co. promises to stick to sports (and music)

Beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev on Thursday said that it would focus its marketing campaigns around sports and music and assign senior executives to oversee them, in the wake of controversy over a Bud Light promotion featuring a transgender influencer. In a call with analysts to discuss its quarterly financial results, Anheuser-Busch executives were peppered with questions about the backlash. They repeatedly noted that the promotion was limited to one influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, and one social media post and that beer cans displaying her image had not been produced for mass distribution. The company said that senior executives would oversee all marketing campaigns before they are rolled out and that it would largely focus its advertising and marketing around sports and music. The company noted it was a sponsor of the recent NFL draft and the Stagecoach music festival in California last week. “Everything we do should be about beer and promoting beer,” Michel Doukeris, Anheuser-Busch’s CEO, told analysts. — NEW YORK TIMES

US to allow more direct flights by Chinese airlines

The Biden administration will let Chinese airlines add more flights to the United States to match the number of flights that China allows US airlines to fly between the two nations. The Transportation Department said it will let Chinese airlines increase from eight to 12 US-China round trips per week. That is still a fraction of the flights that were allowed between the two countries before the pandemic. China announced in March that after a three-year hiatus it was reopening its borders to revive tourism and boost its economy. China also relaxed visa rules to allow more outbound group tours by Chinese citizens. American, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines operate flights to China. — ASSOCIATED PRESS







































