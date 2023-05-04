Exploring Vermont’s scenic Stone Valley, where life slows down

The valley gets its name from the rich history of slate, granite, and marble production that once occurred here. During the 1800s, this area of Vermont was known nationwide for its top-quality quarries, supplying stone for a variety of notable buildings across the United States, including many in Washington, D.C., like the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, the Supreme Court Building, and the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

The lush Stone Valley region, located in west-central Vermont, features miles of rolling pastures and farmlands, dotted with pristine lakes, nature preserves, and small towns. The officially designated Stone Valley Scenic Byway (Route 30) travels through the valley, twisting up and down some 30 miles from Poultney to Manchester.

Advertisement

Today, it’s cow and sheep and goat territory, a slow-down-your-pace trip through rural Vermont, with things to see and do along the way.

We started just north of Poultney in the small town of Hubbardton, home to one of the oldest Revolutionary War battle monuments in the United States. The Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site commemorates the July 7, 1777, Revolutionary War battle, when approximately 1,200 American soldiers fought against some well-trained 850 British and 180 German troops. Casualties were high on both sides, and the British claimed a tactical victory, but the battle revealed a growing and strong American resistance. There’s a small exhibit with artifacts and a diorama detailing the battle, and a short trail with interpretive signs highlighting the important points of the battle. We walked to the marble monument placed in 1859 on a knoll surrounded by open meadows, where we had expansive views of the Green, Taconic, and Adirondack mountains, and an eerie mind scene of what happened here nearly 250 years ago.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The town of Dorset, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has marble sidewalks flanked by elegant Colonial and Federal-style homes. Pamela Wright

We stopped in Poultney, a sweet, little town with a rich history, entangled with stone production and farming. More than three-quarters of the buildings in the village remain historically intact. The Poultney Historical Society has several DIY walking and driving tours, available online or at many businesses in town. We downloaded the Main Street Walking Tour and followed the voice of Willem Lange, historian and well-known storyteller, as he led us through town. Highlights included the 1820 Old Stone Church, Old Beaman Hotel, First Library, and several historic homes, including the 1845 Greek Revival-style Ruggles House, the 1845 grand Victorian Bentley House, and the brick circa 1840 Thankful Mears House.

Advertisement

After our walking tour of the village, we drove to Lake St. Catherine State Park, just outside of town. The 117-acre park has a small swimming beach, picnic tables and grills, and boats to rent nearby. We were happy to stretch our legs with a short walk around the lake before hopping back in the car.

Lake St. Catherine State Park in Vermont’s Stone Valley is a 117-acre park with a small swimming beach, picnic tables and grills, and boats to rent nearby. Pamela Wright

We followed curvy Route 30 past pastures filled with grazing goats, sheep, and cows. The road was often pockmarked with muddy tractor tracks and clumps of hay and manure. The lower mountains and foothills of the Green Mountain range served as the backdrop to the rural scenery. There were several help-yourself farm stands, fresh eggs nestled in coolers for sale by the side of the road, and farms with hand scribbled signs advertising meats, cheeses, honey, maple syrup, and more. Unfortunately, the family-owned Whaleback Vineyard was closed when we went by. The tasting room is in the family’s late-1700s Colonial farmhouse, with a porch overlooking the vineyard. It sounded lovely to us; we’ll check it out when we return to the area. We did stop to buy a couple of sweet potato pies at the Laughing Child Farm, and made a short detour off Route 30 to Consider Bardwell Farm in Pawlet to pick up one of our favorite cheeses: the earthy, creamy, savory, addictive Dorset Mini, made with raw milk from a single herd of Jersey cattle that live down the street. The 300-acre farm, Vermont’s first dairy coop, was established by Consider Stebbens Bardwell in 1864, but closed during the Depression. Angela Miller and her husband, Rust Glover, resurrected the creamery in 2004 and have fast become known for their top-quality cheeses.

Advertisement

You can get Vermont-made products at small-town general stores. Pamela Wright

We munched on cheese and crackers and took in through-the-windshield views of the scenic landscape, rolling into the town of Dorset, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and once home to a successful marble company. Framed by the Green Mountains to the east and the Taconic Mountains to the west, this small village has marble sidewalks flanked by elegant Colonial and Federal-style homes. The rambling, three-story, elegant Dorset Inn, Vermont’s oldest continuously operating inn, commands centerstage on the village green. We stopped in the contemporary Dorset Bakery for salads and sandwiches, and then browsed the H.N. Williams General Store, jam-packed with apparel, footwear, and Vermont-made products, and 3 Pears Gallery with original art, handcrafted pottery and jewelry, and unique gifts.

Advertisement

It was the last leg of our Stone Valley Scenic Byway trip, and it felt like we reentered civilization. Outlet malls, gas stations, restaurants, shops . . . we were in Manchester, Vt., though no big city by any stretch, it was a little jolt from the rural landscape we’d been in. We checked into the Kimpton Taconic Hotel, named after the surrounding mountain range. The Main House, with white clapboard siding, wood shingles, and a wide wrap-around porch, sits on 4 acres in the center of historic Manchester. A marble sidewalk, paying homage to the days when the area was known for its marble quarries, leads to the entrance lobby and large living room with a fieldstone fireplace and original local art. There are 78 rooms in the Main House, with soft neutral palettes, wood furnishings, and modern marble and tile baths; some rooms have gas fireplaces and mountain views. Located next to the Main House are three private, restored cottages for those looking for a little more room to spread out.

That evening we dined at The Copper Grouse, a warm and inviting bistro with wood floors, hand-hewn ceiling beams, and leather-backed chairs. With its strong farm-to-table ethos, we thought it was a fitting choice. Just outside the restaurant entrance was a chalkboard listing the ingredients and products from local purveyors and neighboring farms that Executive Chef Dustin Johnson uses in the kitchen. It was a long list, and we thought we might have passed a few of the farms on our Stone Valley tour. We dined on spring onion and cheddar fritters, Vermont cheddar cheese curds with house gravy, free range brick oven chicken, and lamb rigatoni with house-made ricotta.

Advertisement

Was it our imagination or did we hear cows mooing and roosters crowing when we woke up the next morning? Nope, just an earworm stuck after our trip through bucolic Stone Valley. For more information, visit www.vermontvacation.com/landing-pages/byways/stone-valley-byway.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com