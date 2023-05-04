fb-pixel Skip to main content
A Lego restaurant is popping up in Boston

Block off time (and save your pennies) for an unusual dining experience.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated May 4, 2023, 30 minutes ago
Brick Burger will pop up in Boston for two days in the fall.Handout

Brick Burger, a Lego-themed dining experience, is coming to Boston this fall. The pop-up (no, it’s not a brick-and-mortar) will cement itself on Southampton Street on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1.

An early release promises sandwiches that are a “flavor explosion” and a “work of art,” from veggie burgers to chicken fillets, cushioned between colorful brick-style buns that are hopefully squishier than they appear.

Naturally, guests will dine on Lego-themed furniture (bring Advil) surrounded by walls made of signature bricks. Customers can also create their own brick designs after dining.

It’s an initiative from international event-promotion company Hidden, which stages immersive experiences worldwide. Brick Burger is just one of their Boston creations. In August, they’ll host a robot restaurant with a laser show and J-pop dance routines at an undisclosed location (buy tickets to find out); in December, they’ll launch Neverland, a Peter Pan-inspired bar for those who never want to grow up (but are presumably of legal drinking age).

Tickets ($80) include a burger, a drink, and a two-hour block of Lego entertainment. Visit www.explorehidden.com to get on the list — and to receive precise directives.


Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.

