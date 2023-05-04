A Lego restaurant is popping up in Boston

Brick Burger will pop up in Boston for two days in the fall.

An early release promises sandwiches that are a “flavor explosion” and a “work of art,” from veggie burgers to chicken fillets, cushioned between colorful brick-style buns that are hopefully squishier than they appear.

Brick Burger, a Lego-themed dining experience, is coming to Boston this fall. The pop-up (no, it’s not a brick-and-mortar) will cement itself on Southampton Street on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1.

Naturally, guests will dine on Lego-themed furniture (bring Advil) surrounded by walls made of signature bricks. Customers can also create their own brick designs after dining.

It’s an initiative from international event-promotion company Hidden, which stages immersive experiences worldwide. Brick Burger is just one of their Boston creations. In August, they’ll host a robot restaurant with a laser show and J-pop dance routines at an undisclosed location (buy tickets to find out); in December, they’ll launch Neverland, a Peter Pan-inspired bar for those who never want to grow up (but are presumably of legal drinking age).

Tickets ($80) include a burger, a drink, and a two-hour block of Lego entertainment. Visit www.explorehidden.com to get on the list — and to receive precise directives.





