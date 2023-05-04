Poetry comes to life at the Robert Frost Farm

What I was walling in or walling out . . .

DERRY, N.H. — Each spring more than a century ago, Robert Frost’s neighbor insisted on repairing the stone wall crumbling between their two properties. He told Frost, “Good fences make good neighbors.” Frost later immortalized those words in his poem, “ Mending Wall , ” while countering them with his own opposing views on barriers.

Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,

That wants it down.

“Mending Wall” is only one of many poems inspired by Frost’s years living on a 30-acre farm in Derry from 1900 to 1911. There he tended 300 chickens with his wife, Elinor, as well as raising four children. While Frost never took to the farming life, he fully absorbed its aura, injecting the flavor of rural New England into some of the best-loved poems in the English language.

Today, the Robert Frost Farm Historic Site — a New Hampshire state park — is surprisingly little known or publicized. But if you have the soul of a poet and a penchant for the outdoors, it will offer you an idyllic escape and a conduit back to the first poetry you might have encountered.

When he arrived in Derry, Frost was in his late 20s and had not yet gained traction as a poet. He was slipping through life from job to job. Frost’s stalwart grandfather, recognizing his grandson’s aimlessness, bought him the Derry farm (and the poultry) on the condition that Frost and his family live there for a minimum of 10 years. Frost agreed, devoting himself to home-schooling the children with Elinor and — eventually — to writing verse.

The farmhouse, itself, is open mid-May to mid-October, with a one-hour guided walk-through.

Robert Frost, circa 1915, in his writing chair.

There is Frost’s tilt-back Morris chair, with his imprint still in the cushion, and Elinor’s washboard, specially fitted with glass rather than metal to be gentler on the fingers. And the Glenwood wood-burning stove, which warmed the family on many a freezing night. In the barn, time slips backward as a 15-minute video features the late poet laureate reciting his own verse. On assorted Thursdays this year, the barn morphs into modern times as present-day poets narrate their own work.

Red floors like the ones in the Frost farm house were common in New Hampshire, because red paint was cheap, which is also why there were so many red barns. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

The site’s most engaging attractions, however, are free of charge and located outdoors along a half-mile “poetry loop,” open dawn to dusk, 365 days a year. This self-guided walking trail wends its way among the lawns, woodlands, pastures, and stone walls of the farm, passing 14 signposts that marry Frost’s poetry to actual sites along the way. There, for example, you will come upon the very wall that gave rise to “Mending Wall,” and other ordinary spots that the poet elevated to worldwide fame. (Frost, himself, acknowledged in a letter, “The core of all my writing was probably the five free years I had on the farm.”) There is the fork in the path where a signpost informs you of “the road not taken.” Will you take “the one less traveled by?” And there are two gnarled apple trees that remain from the 100-tree apple, peach, and quince orchard of Frost’s day — an orchard that later inspired the poem “After Apple-Picking”:

My long two-pointed ladder’s sticking through a tree

Toward heaven still,

And there’s a barrel that I didn’t fill…

Magnified apples appear and disappear…

And every fleck of russet showing clear.

The soapstone sink in the kitchen is the one the Frosts actually used, and shows the nicks where they sharpened their knives. Michele McDonald

And bordering the farm are the very woods that the poet passed through with his horse and wagon on the evening of Dec. 21, 1905, on his way to Derry Village to Christmas shop. Frost remembered the exact date as he experienced an epiphany on that night of the solstice. Just scraping by, it abruptly struck him that he did not have money enough to buy the gifts for his children. Distraught, he halted his horse in the snow. It was the genesis of his American masterpiece, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening”:

My little horse must think it queer

To stop without a farmhouse near

Between the woods and frozen lake

The darkest evening of the year.

While stopped silently in the woodland by the farmhouse, Frost understood that it was time to establish financial stability in his life. (He followed through, garnering a teaching post at nearby Pinkerton Academy.) He also noticed that it was getting late, and that he should hurry on his way. Both realizations impart double interpretation to the final lines of his poem, elevating common experience to more profound meaning:

The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.

The simple two-story clapboard farmhouse where the Frost family lived from 1900 to 1911, and where Frost raised chickens and wrote poems, is typical of an 1880s farmhouse in New England. Michele McDonald

If you go . . .

The Robert Frost Farm Historic Site

122 Rockingham Road (Route 28), Derry, N.H.

The buildings are open Memorial Day Weekend through October.

Adults cost $4-$5 depending on residency. Children ages 6-17 who aren’t N.H. residents are $3. Others are free.

The grounds and poetry trail are open year-round (free)

robertfrostfarm.org

Diane Speare Triant can be reached at dtriant@gmail.com.