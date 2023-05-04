Alleged drunken driver from Cumberland also facing multiple weapons charges

PROVIDENCE — A suspected drunken driver who crashed in front of state troopers early New Year’s Day has been charged by state prosecutors with having a modified semi-automatic handgun and a large-capacity magazine.

Christian Charro, 25, of Cumberland, was driving by a car crash on Route 95 South around 2 a.m. when he crashed his BMW into a Jersey barrier, according to the attorney general’s office.

Charro failed two sobriety tests and refused to submit to a third, according to police. After arresting him, the troopers searched Charro’s BMW and found an open bottle of Hennessy cognac and a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun that had been modified for automatic fire and had a loaded 13-round magazine, according to the attorney general’s office.