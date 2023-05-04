Alleged drunken driver from Cumberland also facing multiple weapons charges

PROVIDENCE — A suspected drunken driver who crashed in front of state troopers early New Year’s Day has been charged by state prosecutors with having a modified semi-automatic handgun and a large-capacity magazine.
Christian Charro, 25, of Cumberland, was driving by a car crash on Route 95 South around 2 a.m. when he crashed his BMW into a Jersey barrier, according to the attorney general’s office.
Charro failed two sobriety tests and refused to submit to a third, according to police. After arresting him, the troopers searched Charro’s BMW and found an open bottle of Hennessy cognac and a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun that had been modified for automatic fire and had a loaded 13-round magazine, according to the attorney general’s office.
Charro also had several outstanding warrants from Plymouth, Mass., including one for aggravated assault.
The attorney general’s office announced Thursday that prosecutors charged Charro on April 12 with carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a weapon while under the influence, possession of a large capacity magazine, modification of a semi-automatic weapon, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.
Charro was released on bond and is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on May 24 in Providence County Superior Court.
