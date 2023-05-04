Fight over path to prized shore access spot in Westerly heads to court

The two entities said they don’t stop anyone from going to the Napatree conservation area through the properties they own and control. And they said they’re not going to start now. Indeed, because of conservation easements, they go out of their way to provide access as long as it’s consistent with their conservation efforts. And they said they know of no one who’s been denied access to the conservation area under these conditions. The conservation area on the more than mile-long spit, a prized spot for beachgoers, walkers, and bird enthusiasts, got about 40,000 visitors every year.

The Watch Hill Fire District and the Watch Hill Conservancy on Thursday filed a lawsuit naming the town, various town officials, and the state of Rhode Island in Superior Court over the fate of so-called Fort Road. That’s the name people in town use to refer to a path from Watch Hill to Napatree Point — a path that the two entities say is not actually a a public right-of-way.

PROVIDENCE — Long-running questions over control of an access path to Napatree Point in Westerly are now headed to court.

“WHFD and WHC do not seek through this lawsuit to end or curtail the public’s access to the Protected Property,” the lawsuit says.

Instead, the two entities are seeking to protect the fragile Napatree Point ecosystem “by preventing the Town of Westerly from a ‘taking’ that violates property rights and could potentially result in a 20-foot wide road or right of way through the Bay Street parking lots all the way through the Napatree Point dunes,” the fire district said in a written statement.

In the fire district’s telling, the history goes back to the late 19th century, when the federal government bought parcels on the spit to build Fort Mansfield. What became known colloquially as Fort Road was not a public right-of-way, but a private easement for the government to get to Fort Mansfield and for the private property owners to use. The government stopped using Fort Mansfield in 1926. And in 1938, a hurricane wiped out the homes there. The private easement, the two entities argue, hasn’t even existed for years, and more to the point, its footprint is now partly under water.

The litigation comes in the wake of recent moves by the town of Westerly that would suggest otherwise. In 2008, the Town Council passed a resolution declaring Fort Road a public road (incorrectly, and contradicting its own title lawyer’s opinion, the fire district and conservancy argue). But the town never acted on it until recently, the plaintiffs said. The town has recently taken up these questions again, with more heat than light coming out of it so far. The latest move involved getting a survey of the road. But the council has erred several times along the way, the fire district and conservancy say.

“The Council’s actions have slandered and interfered with WHFD’s and WHC’s title and peaceful enjoyment of its property,” the two entities, using abbreviations for their names, said.

The suit was filed by attorneys representing the fire district and the conservancy Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP.

To be sure, some people in Westerly and around the state view the situation much differently. The Fort Road situation has become something of a flashpoint in the debate over shore access. Some advocates for more access fear that the moves to prevent Fort Road from being established as a public right-of-way serve as little more than the prelude to access being blocked. Like boiling a frog, some have argued, the process will go slowly at first, but however long it takes, the public will be shortchanged by the end.

Some say the 2008 resolution makes Fort Road a done deal as a public right-of-way.

“If we can’t get this and can’t understand it and can’t accept it, then I would say this needs to be referred to CRMC,” resident Ben Weber said at an April council meeting. The CRMC is a state agency that can declare a public right-of-way to the shore exists.

Whatever the legal arguments and court documents, if you look up Fort Road on Google Maps, it’ll show you a pathway off Bay Street that runs through a parking area between a row of beach cabanas and Watch Hill Cove. Shifting sands in a geologically changing area has submerged the former footprint that used to go out onto Napatree except the area by Bay Street, the fire district and conservancy said in their suit. The asphalt ends not long after you pass a fence to your left and start walking on sand, either on the ocean side (dramatic, lapping waves) or the Little Narragansett Bay side (calmer, better chance of seeing oystercatchers). The end of Napatree Point is the westernmost point in Rhode Island and the southernmost besides Block Island.

Fire districts in general in Rhode Island can be controversial: Despite the name, some are governments in miniature, managing property rather than actually fighting fires. This fire district has worked in tandem with the conservancy, including through conservation easements. A conservation easement is used to limit the use of a property; in this case, the easement protects public access that is consistent with conservation goals.

In an unsigned press statement, a spokesperson for the fire district said there’s been “disinformation about Napatree, private property rights and the Fire District’s posture on beach access.”

In fact, this unidentified spokesperson said, the fire district works to preserve both public access and the environment. That management includes the piping plover, a threatened bird species.

One political wrinkle in the case: The Town Council president, Edward Morrone, had served as a paid consultant for the fire district and the conservancy in the time between separate terms on the council. He said his job involved keeping the entity up to date on things going on in town. He said he does not recall the issue of Fort Road coming up while he was consulting for them.

He has faced calls to recuse himself from the issue. But the town solicitor, William Conley, told him that he does not have a conflict because he no longer is consulting with the fire district, and he said he got verbal confirmation from the state Ethics Commission of the same. A formal decision, he said, is expected at a future commission meeting.

He does, though, still live in Watch Hill, as he has for his whole life so far. There always has been, and always will be, access to Napatree Point and other areas, he said.

“It’s very special, and all of us believe in that, and it is certainly to be shared, and has been and will be,” he said.

He said he was not familiar with the lawsuit, only just recently learning of it, and declined to comment on its specifics. The town manager also declined to comment.

Among the things the lawsuit seeks: a declaration that “no public road or 20-foot wide right of way referred to as Fort Road crosses the Parcels beginning at Bay Street, crossing WHFD’s parking lot properties, and continuing across Napatree Point and the Protected Property.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.