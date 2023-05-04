In a first, a potentially fatal blood vessel disorder is treated in the womb

For Darren Orbach, a pediatric neurointerventionalist at Boston Children’s Hospital, the first-of-its-kind procedure to fix a potentially deadly vascular malformation in the brain of a fetus was an “exhilarating” experience, despite the sobering potential consequences.

For the expectant parents, it was an exercise in hope.

Orbach recalls the couple had read all about the vein of Galen malformation of the baby they were expecting. They had watched all the hospital videos. They had spoken to parents in an advocacy group for this rare disorder — from those of infants with vein of Galen malformation who didn’t survive to the parents of those who survived and grew up to be healthy adolescents.