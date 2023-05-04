In a first, a potentially fatal blood vessel disorder is treated in the womb

For Darren Orbach, a pediatric neurointerventionalist at Boston Children’s Hospital, the first-of-its-kind procedure to fix a potentially deadly vascular malformation in the brain of a fetus was an “exhilarating” experience, despite the sobering potential consequences.
For the expectant parents, it was an exercise in hope.
Orbach recalls the couple had read all about the vein of Galen malformation of the baby they were expecting. They had watched all the hospital videos. They had spoken to parents in an advocacy group for this rare disorder — from those of infants with vein of Galen malformation who didn’t survive to the parents of those who survived and grew up to be healthy adolescents.
“And so they were able to really see the full possible range and understand what they would be facing,” Orbach said.
The vein of Galen malformation occurs when misshapen arteries in the brain connect directly to veins instead of capillaries. As a result, the flow of blood in the brain is so intense it often leads to heart failure, severe brain injury, or even death soon after birth.
Researchers — a multidisciplinary team at Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital focused on fetal cardiac procedures — collaborated to design a procedure for high-risk infants with this brain problem. The results were reported today in the journal Stroke.
After getting approval from both hospitals’ review boards, members of the team also needed approval from the Food and Drug Administration, since they were using medical devices “definitely not made for fetal brain surgery,” Orbach said.
